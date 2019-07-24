Parents heavily rely on their Boppy pillow for their infants. The pillow gives infants some major support when they're sitting down. But, parents might want to check their homes for one particular Boppy accessory. On Tuesday, Boppy recalled infant head and neck accessories for one very important reason that parents will want to pay attention to.

The accessories were sold as an optional accessory to the original Boppy feeding and infant support pillow. The pillow is meant to aid in breastfeeding and allow for babies to comfortably sit and play with the support of the pillow. There are accessories to make this experience more comfortable — but some of those accessories are now being voluntarily recalled. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a voluntary recall over 14,000 units of the Boppy Infant Head and Neck Support Accessories sold in two colors — heathered gray and ebony floral — at popular retailers like Amazon and Target.

The recall was issued because the head support area can be overstuffed, which can cause the infant's head to be tilted too far forward, and potentially pose a suffocation hazard. The CPSC received three reports of babies's heads being pushed forward by the product, but it's important to note that no injuries caused by the product have been reported. A representative for Boppy has not yet responded to Romper's request for comment.

It's super easy to determine if your Boppy head and neck support accessory was a part of this recall. As previously stated, this accessory was sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby, juvenile furniture stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com. They were only sold for about three months, from March 2019 to May 2019, according to CPSC, and purchased for about $20. The product can also be identified by their individual UPC codes — 769662411141 for the ebony floral accessory and 769662411172 for the heathered gray accessory. But, if people are more visual, looking at photos of these products can help parents determine if they have them in their possession. Boppy's website also has a super helpful tool that allows people to see if their product has been impacted by this recall, just by entering in their product's information.

But if parents do have this product in their home, they shouldn't worry. First, they should take the product way from their child and stop using it immediately. Then, they should call Boppy's Customer Service line at 888-772-6779 or email info@boppy.com to arrange for a free replacement of same value. It's that simple.

As previously stated, Boppy products are insanely popular, especially with new moms who rely on the products to help with their infants. The original Boppy pillow is insanely popular with parents for its super versatile design and the fact that it can be used in so many different ways — not just for breastfeeding. All parents love a super versatile product, especially when so many products for babies feel like they're just a one time use thing. So, it's very likely that they have a Boppy pillow in their home.

Because of this, it's super important that people check their homes to see if they have this pillow in their home. But if they do, they shouldn't worry. Concerned parents should not hesitate to call Boppy's customer service line with any questions or concerns that they have about the head and neck accessories. It's always better to be safe than sorry, especially when it comes to infants and their health.