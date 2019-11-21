Snack lovers, be sure to have a peek in your cabinets because a voluntary recall has been issued on a popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday that some boxes of Cheese Nips had been recalled due to a potential plastic contamination. While the recall includes select boxes of Cheese Nips sold nationwide, Mondelēz International, the company that manufactures the snack cracker under its Nabisco brand, said none of its other products or snack crackers were affected.

Mondelēz International has moved to voluntarily recall "a limited quantity" of 11 oz. boxes of Cheese Nips distributed within the United States "due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces," according to the FDA. In a recall announcement released Wednesday, the FDA said the plastic pieces hailed from "a dough scraper" that had been used in the production process of a small amount of product. "The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment," the FDA said.

But consumers need not toss every box of Cheese Nips. The recall is instead limited only to 11 oz. boxes of Cheese Nips that have a retail UPC number of 0 44000 03453 5 and a "Best When Used By" date of either 18MAY20, 19MAY20, or 20MAY20.

The FDA has emphasized that no reports of injury or illness related to Cheese Nip consumption have been reported to Mondelēz International thus far. Sill, the manufacturing company is urging consumers not to eat potentially contaminated boxes of the cheese-flavored snack crackers.

Consumers with questions or concerns are directed to contact consumer relations specialists at Mondelēz International at 1-844-366-1171.