Boy Scouts Will Now Welcome Girls & Twitter's Response Is Unreal

On Wednesday, the Boy Scouts of America announced that — for the first time ever — young girls will now be welcomed into Cub Scouts, one of the organization's most well-known programs. The organization will also be creating a Scouting program for older girls, letting them work their way up to earn Eagle Scout ranks. It's an impressive change for the national organization, but the reaction on social media has been mixed: some families are celebrating the move towards inclusivity, while others are decidedly less happy about the change.

The Boy Scouts have been around for over a century now, and although the organization has offered up several co-ed programs since the 1970s, the majority of its programs have available only for boys — a fact not lost on young girls who have wanted to join the Boy Scouts over the years. Groups of young girls have been petitioning the Boy Scouts for membership since the 1970s, according to The New York Times, with 10-year-old Ella Jacobs telling the Boy Scouts in 2015:

Because we’re girls we can’t participate with boys? When we get into the real world, we’re going to have to work with other people who are, like, not just girls.

Now, other girls just like Jacobs will be able to join Cub Scouts as soon as the 2018 program year, and a large number of people on social media are not happy about it:

Dems,



I know this is a hard concept to grasp but BOY scouts are for boys.



You can tell that it’s for boys because of the name “BOY Scouts” — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2017

Yes girls, you can join the Boy Scouts! Inclusivity!



No son, you can't join the Girl Scouts... girls only. — Lauren Rose 🇺🇸 (@millennialgirlx) October 11, 2017

What the hell is this crap @boyscouts ?



Girls have GIRL SCOUTS!



Can the boys have nothing of their own?#BoyScouts https://t.co/2cbnpyJt5D — SparkleMAGA🇺🇸 (@SparkleSoup45) October 11, 2017

YEP.. this is the way of Marxist, socialist progressives. Total lack of common sense and moral compass. https://t.co/KJuDKRjTo1 via @nypost — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) October 11, 2017

A better way to do this would be for Girl Scouts to have a similar curriculum as #BoyScouts, as it's clear boys & girls learn differently. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 11, 2017

I am an Eagle Scout



Only boys should be in Boy Scouts



Only girls should be in Girl Scouts



Don't change things that work — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 11, 2017

Hey @boyscouts - I’d like to return my Eagle Scout award - its uniqueness + value just plummeted. What’s your mailing address? — Brandon Olson (@BrandonSonofOle) October 11, 2017

girls go to GIRL scouts. boys go to BOY scouts. not that hard of a concept — Alexander Stinson (@crypt0_hodler) October 11, 2017

Hello friends welcome to "Borl" Scouts. We're working on our selfies merit badge today but only if you arent offended by it. #BoyScouts — ... (@Y4LYFE) October 11, 2017

Prepubescent boys and girls on camping trips, what could possibly go wrong! https://t.co/HR6bOTVuio — Michael L England (@MichaelLEnglan2) October 11, 2017

And next we read how teen pregnancies are on the rise -boys and girls camping in the woods! — Zueri Schnurre (@Itsme060602) October 11, 2017

A lot of the criticism seems to stem from the belief that the only difference between the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts — aside from their respective names — is the gender of their members. However, the organizations are entirely different bodies that offer their members different activities and preach different values.

One study, published in Gender & Society in 2011, found that members of the Girl Scouts were offered more artistic activities than the Boy Scouts were, and that they had less options when it came to scientific activities. The names of Girl Scouts badges were also less career-minded and more playful, using titles like "Rocks Rock" and "Sky Search" rather than "Geologist" and "Astronomer," as similar badges were named in the Boy Scouts. Several badges — including "Caring for Children," "Looking Your Best," and "Sew Simple" — simply didn't have equivalent badges in the Boy Scouts.

Critics also seemed concerned that boys and girls would be camping together under the new guidelines, which wouldn't be the case. "Existing packs may choose to establish a new girl pack, establish a pack that consists of girl dens and boy dens or remain an all-boy pack. Cub Scout dens will be single-gender — all boys or all girls," the Boy Scouts said in a press release on Wednesday. "This unique approach allows the organization to maintain the integrity of the single gender model while also meeting the needs of today’s families."

Not all responses were critical, of course. A good number of people recognized the change as a step forward, and congratulated the Boy Scouts on social media:

Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts are two different orgs w/ two different approaches. Both are great, but I like that girls have a choice now. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 11, 2017

A secondary benefit of this is boys working alongside girls, being led by them, being taught to respect their expertise, etc.#BoyScouts — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 11, 2017

Mad the boy scouts didn't let girls in 20 years earlier when I wanted to do it, but super glad to see them finally doing it! — 🌲 (@kubss__) October 11, 2017

As an Eagle Scout, I approve. Becoming an Eagle is one of my greatest achievements and I believe everyone should have that opportunity. https://t.co/TfM6rrruJw — nick mo 🇲🇽🌈💀✌🌹 (@nckmo) October 11, 2017

I loved Girl Scouts as a kid, but I always wanted to be in Boy Scouts because they did things more interesting to me. Hopefully it works out — Angela Kranhold (@AngelaKranhold) October 11, 2017

OUTSTANDING news. I'm not often proud to tell people I'm an Eagle Scout, but today, I'm proud of the Boy Scouts for this decision! #progress — Matt (@nosoupforgeorge) October 11, 2017

Young girls will be able to join the Cub Scout program starting in 2018, and the Boy Scouts is hoping to have a program, based on the existing Boy Scouts curriculum, available for older girls by 2019. "We strive to bring what our organization does best – developing character and leadership for young people – to as many families and youth as possible as we help shape the next generation of leaders," Michael Surbaugh, the Boy Scouts of America's Chief Scout Executive, said in a statement on its site.

Based on the mixed reviews the news has gotten on social media, it'll be interesting to see if membership increases, decreases, or stays the same overall over the next few years. But in the meantime? Welcome to the Boy Scouts, girls.

