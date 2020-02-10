At long last, after years of award-worthy performances, Brad Pitt won his first acting Academy Award tonight for Best Supporting Actor (for his role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, of course). Everyone knew his speech would be memorable, but when Brad Pitt blew a kiss to his kids, it might just have been the most memorable moment of the night thus far.

This wasn't Pitt's first nomination, or even his first win. He picked up a statue as producer on the Best Picture-winning Twelve Years a Slave, according to the Los Angeles Times, and was also nominated as a producer for Moneyball and The Big Short; in the acting category, he was nominated for Twelve Monkeys and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. In other words, it's not like the 56-year-old actor was a stranger to the Academy Awards ceremony experience. Nor is he a stranger to the experience of winning awards (not after this season, which included wins at the Golden Globes and the SAG awards), which is perhaps why his speech was the stuff of award-winning actor dreams: Charming, smooth, funny, and heartwarming:

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”

“I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it,” Pitt added. “And in the end the adults do the right thing.”

“Leo, I’ll ride your coattails any day, man,” Pitt said. “The view’s fantastic.”

See? Funny, smooth, charming... and then, the heartwarming:

