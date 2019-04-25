Bradley Cooper and his partner Irina Shayk tend to keep their 2-year-old daughter private. Indeed, Cooper rarely talks about his life as a father or his little girl, Lea de Seine, but he does gush about his toddler every once and a while. And on Thursday, he did just that when he opened up about fatherhood during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And it's incredibly heartwarming to hear Bradley Cooper say his daughter has changed his life in "every way" you could imagine.

Cooper stopped by Ellen to talk about his new film, Avengers: Endgame where he stars as Rocket Raccoon. Although Cooper has been nominated for some dramatic, emotional roles throughout his career, he revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that he loves voicing the little raccoon with a serious attitude, especially since he's a character that his daughter can appreciate and understand.

"It's been going on six years playing this character," he told DeGeneres. "I took our daughter to Disneyland and there's a ride there called Guardians of the Galaxy and we got to go in the intro of the ride and there's my voice — it's really cool."

But Cooper got a little more serious when he started talking about his daughter. Cooper agreed with DeGeneres that having a daughter has changed his life in "every way." He said of fatherhood, "It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of fear of judgement."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Cooper told DeGeneres that bonding with his daughter and hanging out with her has been the best part of having a kid. "I can just play with toys all day long... and watch cartoons endlessly and not feel like I'm wasting my life," he said. "The innocence is beautiful to see."

TBH, it would be so fun to see Cooper embracing his childlike self with his daughter, especially since fans have seen him take on some super serious roles recently (I'm looking at you, A Star Is Born). This is a far cry from the last time when Cooper visited The Ellen Show in May 2017 and refused to say anything about Lea, according to the Daily Mail.

But the good news is, a lot has changed since then. During the interview, Cooper revealed that his daughter is now 2 years old and it hasn't been too terrible. "You know, I don't subscribe to that," he said, in reference to the "terrible twos". "I don't even know what that means."

All jokes aside, this has not been the first time where Cooper has expressed how Lea's birth changed his life. In an interview with NPR in September, Cooper expanded on this, according to TODAY. "So I guess, having a child and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although he's willing to talk about how his daughter has changed his life, both Cooper and Shayk are adamant about maintaining a level of privacy when it comes to their daughter and their relationship for a good reason. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," Shayk told Glamour U.K. in February.

With that said, though it's rare, it's always a delight to hear Cooper open up about his daughter and fatherhood.