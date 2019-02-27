Bradley Cooper might be one of the most prolific actors (and directors) in film at the moment, but despite being such a huge star, he does try to keep a lot of his life out of the public eye, and that includes his young daughter. But after reading Bradley Cooper's quotes about his daughter, you can tell that being a dad is a very big part of him and it makes sense why he keeps his family life to himself.

Cooper and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, on March 21, 2017, according to People. But, in the years since then, both Cooper and Shayk have remained relatively silent about their young daughter.

This silence is for a reason; as Shayk explained to Glamour U.K. this month, because so much of her life is already public, she and Cooper have chosen to keep their daughter private. "Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," Shayk said. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family and I feel happy with it."

But, in the few moments Cooper has spoken about his daughter, it's clear he really loves all of the little moments that come with fatherhood. Here are a few quotes about the actor's daughter and how his life has changed since her birth.

On Her Connection With "A Star Is Born" Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cooper's connection to his directorial debut, A Star Is Born, is very personal. He had to channel a lot of emotion to direct the film and star as the main character, troubled musician, Jackson Maine. And, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cooper revealed that his daughter was also there for the post-production of the film, and also has a huge connection to it, saying: First of all, we edited the movie below her room so she was inundated with noise for the first six months of her life. She [may] never want to hear that soundtrack for the rest of her life. Enough!

On Her New Talent Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the same interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cooper revealed that his daughter is already so talented in one aspect of entertainment. "We sing a lot," Cooper said. "She loves to sing."

On Her Special Connection To His Family Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an interview with Oprah for Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations this month, Cooper revealed that Lea doesn't take after him or Shayk, but his late father, Charles. Cooper's father died in 2011 from lung cancer, according to People and also had an influence on Cooper creating A Star Is Born. According to People, Cooper said: Our daughter, she's incredible. And I see my father in her quite often. I can't believe I'm going to admit this, but I had moments when...I was in the room with her, I would say, "Dad?" There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies. That might be the sweetest thing I've ever heard.

On How She's Changed His Life Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Becoming a father is a huge moment for anyone, especially Cooper. In an interview with NPR in September 2018, Cooper simply stated that his daughter has changed his life a lot in a super significant way. "So I guess, having a child and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present," Cooper told NPR's Morning Edition.