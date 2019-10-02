October is typically associated with orange and black and maybe those rusty, golden leaf colors we all love, but did you know it’s also the pinkest month of the year? One of the easiest ways to show your support for the cause without buying more stuff (even if it's pink and cute) is to try breast cancer awareness nail art.
Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a pink ribbon is the international symbol of breast cancer awareness, it makes sense that you see the blush shade popping up everywhere this time of year. Maybe you’re not into rosy nails, which I get, especially this time of year when all I want to do is paint my nails black, wear an oversized turtleneck, and have a big mood. You may be surprised that all breast cancer manicures aren’t necessarily pink (and some even incorporate some freaky Halloween nail art, too).
The month is about more than getting a mani, of course. In addition to getting your nails did, you could support an organization that funds breast cancer research or you could share the story of how you or a loved one have been affected by the disease, a suggestion made by the National Breast Cancer Foundation. You can take one small, important step by scheduling a mammogram for yourself, or learning how to do a breast self-exam.
However it is that you decide to honor the month, rest assured that your nails will be looking fierce with inspo from any of these breast cancer awareness nail ideas below.
1. Free The Nip
2. Ombre Pink With Black Hearts
Bring attention to breast cancer, with a beautiful, multi-color mani. The black hearts on the thumb look chic against a hot pink thumb, and these nails are hard to miss, which is a good thing because it'll give you plenty of opportunities to talk about the cause when someone inevitably says, "I loooove your nails."
3. Nail Decals For The Cause
You can apply these easily over a natural or painted nail, or even acrylics and it will instantly take your manicure to the next level. They work kind of like a temporary tattoo; you’ll trim the transfer to fit your nail shape, then dip your nails in water, and pull off the backing after 30 seconds.
4. Pink Glitter
5. Quick And Easy Decal
Sometimes you don't have time to get to the nail salon, but you still want something special. These nail decals are a dream for anyone who loves nail art, but doesn't quite have the steady hand or the right tools to pull off an elaborate design at home. Just paint your nails as normal, apply the stickers wherever you want 'em, then paint a clear top coat over everything.
6. A Beaded Ribbon
7. Subtle Glitter
Each nail has a subtle ombre fade from deeper pink to a more blush color, plus they’re finished with a perfect circle stencil. If you don’t have access to a nail stencil, you could pick one up from Etsy, or opt for a nail sticker instead, just be sure to finish it off with a clear coat.
8. A Twist On A French Manicure
9. A Ribbon Sticker
I love a white nail, and it turns out I especially love a white nail as the backdrop for a sticker. I'll tell you one of my secrets: sometimes I get a plain ole manicure at the nail salon and then go home and put some fun nail art stickers on top. Because like guac, the nail art is extra.
10. A Matte-ish Pink
11.A Minimalist Mani
I can't say enough good things about this manicure (photographed by Kelli Boyd) which has a painted boob on it and also manages to be elegant and understated. It's perfect, and I know what I'll be asking for next time I get my nails done.
12. Blue & Gold
Navy is my favorite autumn polish (no one asked, but... Essie's After School Boy Blazer is the best dark blue ever). The white and pink are attention-grabbing, and the blue and gold lend a moodiness to mani which you know I love. If you're a sports fan, you could rep your team's colors too.
13. A Colorful Stiletto Nail
14. An Abstract Print
16. Dark Nails
17. Honor Those You’ve Lost
18. Patterned Nail Wraps
If you’ve never used them before, you may be daunted by nail wrap, but they’re actually super easy to use (much easier than painting your dominant hand). You shape them to fit your nail, then file off the excess, and voila, you have a perfectly painted mani. Included are nail prep wipes, a file, and sixteen wraps (which means you have six chances to mess up).
19. A Sweet Pink Pattern
20. A Spooky Take
21. Silver Ribbons & Glitter
22. A Boobalicious Manicure
This amazing manicure uses a pale pink on most nails, with a few (semi) subtle boobs painted on the nails of your choice. This is a great way to spark conversations about the importance of mammograms and self breast exams.
23. A Darker Pink Nail Wrap
Not a hot pink kind of person? No problem. These nail wraps come in shades of mauve and berry pink while still showing support for breast cancer awareness. Pro tip: make sure your nails are clean, dry, and free of oil before applying then top the wraps with a gel top coat if you want them to last all month.
24. A Squareletto Shape
25. A Geometric Nail Wrap
You can show your support for breast cancer awareness without painting a single ribbon or heart on your nails. These geometric nail wraps showcase the classic pink color in interesting abstract shapes.
