October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and stores are becoming a sea of pink. It seems like a win-win situation: you purchase a new item, and your money goes where it can make a real difference. I used to view this entire month with rose-colored glasses (a soft pink, to be exact). Turns out though, many companies only donate a fraction of proceeds toward breast cancer causes... and honestly, I'd rather spend my money where it will make the biggest impact. Here are 14 breast cancer awareness products that donate 100% of proceeds to the cause — in other words, this is your go-to October shopping guide.

I first realized that all breast cancer awareness (BCA) initiatives weren't created equally when I read a 2015 article via Sports Illustrated about the NFL's highly-publicized BCA efforts. I loved the pink jerseys and cheerleading uniforms that teams debuted every October, and was eager to purchase the products on sale all month. However, according to the article, only 8% of the proceeds from each sale actually went toward research and cancer-awareness programs. One in eight United States women will develop invasive breast cancer in her lifetime, according to BreastCancer.org, and an estimated 268,600 of women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer by the end of this year. Needless to say, I was ready to direct my support towards brands that really prioritize contributing to research. If you want your purchase to make the most impact, too, invest in one of the following BCA products, and you can rest assured that your money is going where it should.

1. A Moisturizer & Makeup Bag Hope is Beautiful Original Skin™ Kit Origins | $36 see on origins A mattifying moisturizer that comes in a makeup bag (because you can never have too many). This product contains willowherb, which is known for its resiliency and is often one of the first plants to bloom after a fire, and can help skin bounce back from dryness or a dull texture. Through Dec. 31,100% of the purchase price will go to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, with a maximum donation of $50,000.

2. A Bracelet Trio Maldives Sunrise Rose Wood Set Jemma Sands | $140 see on jemma sands This beautiful trio of bracelets have delicate wooden beaded bands offset by stones (pink quartz, smokey quartz, and labradorite) wrapped in 14 karat gold. You can stack them up or wear them separately (or gift one to a friend) and 100% of the profits benefit Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

3. A Cream Fit For Winter Skin Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Amazon | $30 see on amazon This is a deeply moisturizing cream that you’ll want to slather on parched winter skin. It’s made with five different ceramides, which are rich lipids that will hydrate even the driest of cheeks. From now through June 30, 2021, 100% of proceeds from the pink ribbon edition (up to $20,000) will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

4. An Iconic Rubber Bracelet Cable Pink Rubber Bracelet David Yurman | $20 see on david yurman You can get a designer look without the steep price tag thanks to this pink, rubbery bracelet in David Yurman’s signature cable style. 100% of net profits (so $16) through July 31, 2021 will go directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s efforts.

5. An Easy Tee Pink Pony Cotton Crewneck Tee Ralph Lauren | $68 Available In XXS-XL see on ralph lauren A comfy shirt that’s perfect for layering or wearing on its own (which is a great way to spark conversations about breast cancer awareness). 100% of the proceeds from this shirt benefit a network of international cancer charities, plus the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation (which works to fight cancer and to help get treatment to those in need at an earlier stage). There are lots of cute items within the Pink Pony line, but this is one of the few where 100% of proceeds are directly donated.

7. Face Masks For A Cause Pleated Mask: Two Pack Vera Bradley | $25 see on vera bradley It’s always nice to have an extra couple of masks on hand, especially when they benefit a good cause. These are made of a soft and breathable fabric featuring Vera Bradley’s signature paisley prints, plus the brand will donate 100% of the purchase price (up to $500,000) to The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer which supports advancements in research.

8. An Assoulin Bracelet The Pink Bracelet Roxanne Assoulin | $240 see on roxanne assoulin If you’ve had your eye on the iconic candy-colored Roxanne Assoulin bracelets now may be the time to buy. There are two styles of The Pink Bracelet, a ziggy pattern or the classic rectangular “checks and bits,” and 100% of proceeds from these go to The Pink Agenda, which raises money for breast cancer research and care, and spreads awareness among young professionals. You can opt for the set of three if you want to stack ‘em, or a single bracelet retails for $80.

9. A Baseball Cap Breast Cancer Mom Hat Piper Lou Collection | $29.99 see on piper lee collection Whether your mom has been affected by cancer, or you’re a mother yourself who’s living with cancer, this hat is for you. It’s available in ten colors and comes in this classic baseball style or a trucker style with mesh sides. 100% of net profits are donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

10. A Trio Of Lip Products Pink Perfection Lip Kit Estée Lauder | $96 see on estee lauder Your lips will love this trio of products which includes a hydrating lip balm (the Estee Lauder website says you can also use this under your eyes for a bit of hydration) plus two lipsticks in both a nude and a rose shade. They come packaged in a blush pink purse that features a take on the breast cancer ribbon. Through June 2021, 100% of proceeds will go to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which was actually founded by Evelyn Lauder (daughter-in-law of Estée Lauder); Evelyn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1989.

11. La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream La Mer | $190 see on la mer You’ve likely heard of the fan favorite moisturizer Crème de la Mer from La Mer, which carries a lofty price tag (but apparently is very worth the hype). Throughout the month of October, 100% of proceeds (up to $100,000) from this product will be donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which means now just may be time to splurge for a cause. This comes in several sizes too, from a half ounce, all the way up to 16.5 ounces (which costs the slightly scary $2475).

12. A Pretty Pink Tattoo Think Pink! Temporary Tattoo Inked by dani | $1.75 see on inked by dani Think Pink! Tattoos are great to buy in a bunch and send to breast cancer survivors (or to anyone in need of yet another mammogram reminder), especially since 100% of proceeds are donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

13. Diamond Art For A Cause Butterfly Breast Cancer Ribbon Diamond Art Club | $39.99 see on diamond art club Few hobbies are so zen and still so sparkly, but somehow the sets from Diamond Art Club™ manage to be both. For the month of October, they'll be donating 100% of proceeds from this pink butterfly painting to the National Breast Cancer Society.