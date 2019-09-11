As Bachelor in Paradise winds down on Season 6, it's time for the remaining couples to get super serious about their plans outside of Mexico. To that effect, Chris Harrison took it upon himself to cancel the cocktail party ahead of the second to last rose ceremony to really test everyone's relationship. Unfortunately, one Hail Mary rose resulted in a super cringeworthy let-down: Bri rejected Luke's rose on Bachelor in Paradise, and it was incredibly awkward.

"Honestly, I came here to find love and a relationship and I just don't think that I see that with you," she told him after he asked if she would accept his rose. "Knowing what this rose represents, I can't say yes to that. I'm sorry."

Luke basically tripped over himself reassuring her that it was totally fine, cool cool cool, while Dylan tried desperately to keep from laughing and Demi made increasingly more pained faces.

As Chris pointed out, no one in BiP history had ever rejected a rose and returned to stand with the contestants, which left him in the unenviable position of asking if anyone else wanted Luke's rose. Bueller? Bueller?

Literal crickets responded, so unfortunately, Luke was sent on his tragic way, since, as the rules state, you have to actively be pursuing a relationship in order to stay in Paradise.

"Absolutely, Chris," Luke responded, saying he understood. "Don't worry about it."

Bri later accepted Matt Donald's rose.

More to come...