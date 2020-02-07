The stars of E!'s Total Bellas shocked their fans last week when they announced that they're both — yep, both — pregnant right now. Not only are they currently expecting together, but Brie and Nikki Bella's due dates are literally just 10 days apart from each other. During a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, the twins revealed their exact due dates and while those dates are never totally accurate, it sounds like the Bella brood could be looking at one very busy week this summer.

On the podcast, Brie revealed that her second child with husband, Daniel Bryan, is due on Monday, July 27 and Nikki shared that her first child is due on Thursday, Aug. 6. While their due dates are more than a week apart, the sisters have a feeling that they could give birth on the same day.

"Technically our babies could be born on the same day," Nikki said. "Because we're twins and twins are just weird, I feel like they might be," Brie replied.

Beyond sharing their due dates, the expectant mothers also discussed how they are already bracing themselves for the characteristics their children might adopt from their astrological sign. The sisters are expected to give birth during Leo season, which spans between July 23 and Aug. 22 and Leos are known for being leaders who love to "bask in the limelight", according to Cosmopolitan.

"Little lions, running around, torturing us," Brie predicted.

Brie and Nikki also shared on their podcast that they took their pregnancy tests two days apart from one another and are sharing the same "identical" symptoms. The sisters said that they've been "super nauseous" all day long and have been craving fruit. "Never did I ever think we'd be pregnant this close and how it all happened," Brie shared.

While their pregnancies and due dates have been matching up, they are handling one major aspect of this journey differently. Brie and her husband are waiting until the birth to find out their baby's sex, while Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, are going to find out ahead of time. However, they're still counting on their twin intuition to predict what they're having. "Whatever my sister is having, it's going to make me feel like I have the same," Brie said.

Fans will just have to wait until the summer to find out if their predictions about their little Leos actually come true.