'Bringing Up Bates' Star Whitney Bates Gives Birth To Baby #3

Fans of Bringing Up Bates have a lot to celebrate today. That's because the Bates family, who have previously appeared on 19 Kids & Counting and are friends with the Duggars, have expanded their large family once again. On Friday, Nov. 8, Whitney Bates announced she gave birth to her third child with her husband Zach.

"Khloé Eileen is finally here! Zach and I are grateful to God for his blessings on our family!" the couple told People in a statement on Friday, sharing that their newborn daughter was born on Thursday, Nov. 7. "Our hearts are overflowing with love and we are overwhelmed with cuddles and smiles!" the couple told People.

Whitney and Zach first announced their baby news in May, not too long after the couple experienced a miscarriage last summer. "There’s no way to describe the excitement under our little roof as we are anxious to welcome our 3rd little baby!" the duo announced on their Instagram account alongside photos of their children, 4-year-old Bradley Gilvin, and a 3-year-old Kaci Lynn, holding sonograms.

They continued, "Last summer Zach and I experienced a miscarriage and our hearts were broken, although we knew we could trust God. It was a valley that has drawn us closer & it has melted our hearts to watch our children pray for another sibling! God has answered their tender prayers and we are all flooded with joy and gratefulness!"

The couple later announced in July that they were expecting a girl in a double sex reveal with Whitney and her sister-in-law, Erin Paine, who is also expecting a baby girl in December.

"It’s raining GIRLS!!!!! Our baby girl, Khloé Eileen is due in November and my sweet niece will be here in December!!!" she captioned a sweet shot with Erin. "We are overwhelmed with the support we have received from people on social media and thank everyone for their kind words and prayers. These two girls are already so loved and cherished by their older brothers and sisters. They can’t wait to meet them both and shower them with hugs and kisses!"

Speaking of baby girls, Whitney's other sister-in-law — Carlin Bates — announced in September she's expecting a daughter with husband Evan Stewart. "Layla Rae Stewart, we can’t wait to meet you! #itsagirl #20weeks #laylaraestewart," Carlin captioned a photo of herself and Stewart wearing white outfits splattered with pink paint.

Joy and pregnancy announcements aside, Whitney will never forget the pregnancy she lost before giving birth to her third child. In fact, she and Zach planted a tree outside of their home to memorialize the loss.

"When I am with my kids, I can look outside, I still see it, I remember it, it hurts, but at the same time, we know that God has a bigger plan and he brought us through that, and that little baby we planted that tree for is with him," she explained to People. "There’s comfort in that. It hurts, but it helps with the healing.”

Although Whitney and Zach experienced hardship before this latest addition, it's clear they have a lot to celebrate today. Congrats again to the growing family!