Medicinal recalls can be some of the scariest for parents, due to the potential risks that they pose for children. Fortunately, most of these come in time before anyone is hurt. Such is the case in the most recent recall. Bubble gum flavored Children's Advil is being recalled, and here's what you need to know.

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling one specific lot of Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum flavor, according to USA Today. The recall is due to the dosage cup provided. It is marked in teaspoons, while the included instructions are in milliliters. The discrepancy creates a risk of overdose, according to Cincinatti.com.

The press release explained that the company assessed the risk and determined that a recall was in order. "Pfizer performed a Health Hazard Assessment which concluded that the use of the impacted product has a chance of being associated with the potential overdose," the press release reads. The lot being recalled is Children's Advil Suspension Bubble Gum Flavored 4fl. oz. Bottle with the GTIN #: 3-0573-0207-30-0, Lot #: R51129. the lot expires in November of 2020.

Ibuprofen overdoses come with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision, and dizziness. Those who have purchased this lot of Advil brand ibuprofen should return to the store from which they purchased it for a full refund. Any additional questions or Pfizer Consumer Healthcare's Information line at 800-882-3845.

This is only one of the many recent recalls that parents should be aware of. Over the past few months, several companies have recalled products that pose a risk specifically to children. In July, the drug company Sandoz and Novartis recalled its prescription drug blister packages due to its failure to meet child-resistant closure requirements, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The drugs come packaged with three to 10 tablets per blister card that can be easily removed and consumed by children.

But medications aren't the only things that parents should keep an eye out for when it comes to recalls. Toys and art supplies have also been recalled recently. Colorations brand extra-large crayons were recalled in mid-May due to risk of laceration, according to Parents, after glass shards were found inside of them. The 200 count packs of crayons were exclusively sold online at DiscountSchoolSupply.com from June 2017 through October 2017 for about $36 and any consumer who purchased them can receive a full refund.

Several toys from Michaels were recalled around the same time, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, both due to risk of fire and burn hazards. The first is the Creatology Spin Art Kits that contains a battery pack that overheats. The second is Creatology pottery wheel kits, which have the same battery hazard and risk of overheating.

Along with Michaels, Munchkin toy manufacturing also recalled a toy in May. The Munchkin Waterpede Bath Toy was recalled due to a choking risk, according to Pop Sugar. This product can break apart and children are likely to put the small pieces in their mouths, hence the choking risk. Munchkin provided a replacement toy that did not pose the same risk for those consumers wishing to participate in the recall.

Each of these recalls is described as "voluntary," but don't let the wording confuse you. The term voluntary recall often leads people to believe that the recall is optional, according to Consumer Reports, but this isn't the case. A voluntary recall refers to an instance where the manufacturer or retailer of a potentially hazardous product has "negotiated with the federal agency in charge of overseeing the safety of that product category." Nearly all recalls are considered voluntary, but it is a matter of safety.

Fortunately for parents, if and when there is a recall of a product, such as the bubble gum flavored Children's Advil, a genuine effort is made to inform consumers of the risk. Again, if you have purchased this or any recalled product, simply contact the manufacturer to receive and full refund. Your family will thank you.