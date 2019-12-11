Going to Build-A-Bear is the ultimate date for any bear enthusiast, but having a bear (and its accessories!) show up right at your door might be even better. The brand new subscription box by Build-A-Bear — perfectly named Cubscription — delivers a plush stuffed animal four times a year, in addition to clothing and accessories for the gift recipient and their new furry friend. If your child has been known to dress up their stuffed animals (and enjoys a dress-up session of their own), then this subscription box could not be a better fit.

Adding to the exclusivity of this special offering from Build-A-Bear, each Cubscription shipment will contain six to eight custom-made, exclusive items that you won't be able to find in stores. Made by the subscription box experts at CultureFly, each box will contain a new 12-inch stuffed animal, coordinating clothing for your child and their bear, and accessories from purses and jewelry to notebooks, crafts, posters, and key chains (in other words, basically everything my children are obsessed with these days). This season's theme is "Magical Winter" and I'd just love to see the contents inside this box. But, that secretive aspect is a big part of the excitement behind Build-A-Bear's latest offering — you won't know the exact items in your box until it arrives at your door.

Here's how it works: each subscription box is $29.99 plus shipping and handling, and there are two plans to choose from: annual or quarterly. With your quarterly subscription plan, you pay for each box as you go before the box ships each season. While all Cubscriptions renew automatically, you can cancel anytime. However, those who subscribe and pay upfront for an annual plan will receive a special perk: a free birthday box delivered just before the gift recipient's next birthday.

Joining the subscription box economy is a smart move for Build-A-Bear, as this not-so-new way to shop isn't going away anytime soon. From new razors and makeup to jewelry and dog treats, today there are currently 3500 subscription box companies making up this niche industry, according to Forbes. And since Build-A-Bear can be a trek for some people (I mean, malls aren't always close by), this seems like the perfect way to share a bear with a kid you love.

Adding to the exclusiveness of Cubscriptions, boxes are only being made in limited supply. But no worries: Subscriptions are now open, and "Magical Winter" boxes are shipping now, just in time for Christmas.