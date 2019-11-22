For a lot of kids, the only thing better than a custom-made stuffed animal is two custom-made stuffed animals. Build-A-Bear's Black Friday 2019 deals can make that wish come true.

Build-A-Bear's Black Friday sale (which is happening in-stores now) has a buy one "Make-Your-Own" furry friend, get one for $10 deal. There are multiple stuffed animals to choose from, beyond the traditional teddy bear, like unicorns, llamas, sloths, and even some licensed characters. Unfortunately, Frozen themed characters are excluded from the promotion. (Sorry.) Clothing and accessories for the stuffed animals are not included in the sale, but you can purchase them separately if you want to dress up the furry friend. The BOGO sale is only valid in-store now through Dec. 1

On November 28 though, Build-A-Bear is offering a doorbuster promo on top of the current Black Friday sale both in-stores and online: You can grab a "Snow Cute" boy or girl plush toy for only $6 both in-store and online on this day (there's a purchase limit of three per style, while supplies last).

Some stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28). For those that are not, the doorbuster deal will be available starting on Friday, Nov. 29. Each store will have its own operating hours based on the mall it's located in. (You can check out your store's specifics using the store locator here.)

And if you're trying to hold out to see if their Cyber Monday deal is even better, you can sign up for the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club to get sneak peeks and early access to some of the store's promotions, including their "CyBEAR" Monday sale. Either way, consider this: If you're getting this as a gift for your kid, you get to be the one who makes the stuffed animal and have all the fun that goes along with it.