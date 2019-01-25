Build-A-Bear is no stranger to holding great sales throughout the year. As for the company's latest must-have offer? Look no further than Build-A-Bear's National Hug Day deal, an event that gives customers the opportunity to purchase a plush toy for under $6. And don't forget to make a note in your calendar because the special sale is only back for one day.

There are many holidays in the United States, some of which are less well-known than others. I had never heard of National Hug Day before, for instance, but it exists. The special day — that takes place annually on Jan. 21 — was first recognized in 1986, and it's designed to "help everyone show more emotion in public," according to the website National Day Calendar.

Of course, you don't have to hug a person to celebrate this unique event — stuffed animals are perfect for hugging, right?

A company that knows this all to well is Build-A-Bear, which held a National Hug Day deal on Sunday, Jan. 20 and Monday, Jan. 21. The sale let customers make "select furry friends" for $5.50 each, stating on its website: "Come feel firsthand how bear hugs come in all shapes and sizes by bringing your own furry friend to life for a BEARY special price. You’ll even be able to wish your furry friend to life on our limited-edition National Hug Day heart – available in stores for a limited time only!"

The options include, according to Build-A-Bear's website: "Lil' Cub Pudding," "Lil' Cub Walnut," and "Lil' Cub Brownie."

If you missed this wondrous sale — don't fret. Build-A-Bear will extend its deal for one day only on Sunday, Jan. 27, according to a press release.

The company explained in a press release:

With the help of Guests and 'virtual huggers' across the globe, the brand has already exceeded its goal of sharing 1 million virtual hugs in 2019. To celebrate, Guests who visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop® store on Jan. 27 will be able to make one of several Lil’ Cub® furry friends that will be available for just $5.50 each and enjoy in-store fun for this one additional day.

It's important to note, however, that clothing and accessories are sold separately, and you must be a Build-A-Bear Bonus Club member to participate.

The other restriction? "Guests may purchase up to 6 (six) total Lil’ Cubs for $5.50 each," according to Click Orlando.

As for the virtual hugs Build-A-Bear mentioned? It created a line of GIFs for customers to send and share if they can't make it to the store.

"Beginning today and all year long, friends and loved ones near and far can send a virtual hug—and help Build-A-Bear reach its goal of sharing million virtual hugs in 2019—using the newBuild-A-Bear bear hug GIFs!" the company said on its website. "Whether someone needs a “Heartfelt Hug,' a 'Bear Bump' or a 'CeleBEARate Hug,' Build-A-Bear has 'all the hugs.'"

You can download the GIFs directly from Build-A-Bear's website if you're curious about this cute campaign.

On that note, mark your calendars for Jan. 27. And don't forget to sign up for Build-A-Bear's free Build-A-Bear Bonus Club.