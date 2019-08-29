If you've been looking for a way to spend some time with your kids, look no further. One of your favorite toy stores is hosting its annual National Teddy Bear celebration, and it's something that every teddy lover in your family will want to participate in. But this year, Build-A-Bear has teamed up with Walmart, hosting events that will span over three days and at many stores throughout the United States.

Build-A-Bear announced today, Aug. 29, that the company has partnered with Walmart for its annual Teddy Bear Day workshops. Next weekend — Sept. 7, 8 and 9, which is National Teddy Bear Day — you and your kids can each make a 2019 exclusive Teddy Bear Day Bear for just $6.50 at any participating Build-A-Bear workshop. Can't make it to the store? Well, the partnership with Walmart means that you can pick up a pre-made Teddy Bear Day Bear for the same price at one of the 2,000 stores throughout the United States that are participating. The only caveat is that there's a limit of six per guest, but that should suffice all of your teddy bear loving needs.

Additionally, the partnership has a philanthropic aspect as well, meaning that your weekend activity could do some social good, too.

Build-A-Bear says it's on a mission to share 50,000 teddy bears globally with children who might be in need of a comfort toy or even just something to play with. Through collaborations with United Way and the Boys & Girls Club of Canada, the company will be donating one teddy bear for every photo that participants post on social media.

To participate, you simply have to build a National Bear Day Bear, visit the store, and take a photo of yourself either making one or picking one up. Build-A-Bear also mentioned that Bearamy, the company's adorable mascot, will be appearing at stores around the country, which could be a great photo op as well. You then just have to tag the photo #NationalTeddyBearDay, and a bear will be donated to a child in need.

"We are pleased to once again lead the celebration of National Teddy Bear Day and honored to work with Walmart on our first-ever national collaboration to make this the biggest event yet," Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop chief executive officer and president, shared in a press release.

"This year, the weekend will be filled with fun in-store activities including a special offer for a collectible furry friend designed especially for the occasion, appearances throughout the world by our huggable mascot, Bearemy, and in line with our mission to 'add a little more heart to life,' the donation of thousands of furry friends to multiple charities to help children in need."

So if you need a fun way to spend next weekend, this could be it. It bears repeating (pun intended) that the only items on discount for $6.50 are the exclusive Teddy Bear Day bears, and not all of the merchandise at the store, which might be a good reminder before little kids head in with their hopes up. Either way, it's a fun activity for a good cause.