It’s just about the time that the days of summer are starting to feel a little longer than usual. Like, a lot longer than they really are now that kids have been out of school for a few weeks. If you’re close to exhausting your summer fun to-do list, you might be interested to hear that Build-A-Bear’s popular Pay Your Age promotion is coming back, but there's a twist this time around.

The teddy bear chain is kicking off its second year of its Count Your Candles birthday program. That’s the program that allows children 14 and under to "pay their age" throughout their birthday month to build an adorable Birthday Treat Bear when they visit the store in person. And this year, Build-A-Bear is now allowing everyone who's a member of its Bonus Club rewards program to enter a sweepstakes to win an additional Pay Your Age limited ticket offer for "new furry friend" — and a chance to win an epic birthday party.

The chances of winning one fo the limited offer tickets are actually pretty good. According to a Build-A-Bear press release, more than 200,000 people in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. are expected to receive a Pay Your Age limited ticket that will allow your kiddo to visit the store during one of two time periods the week of June 24 through June 28. Winners will be able to make “one furry friend per child present, limit two furry friends per ticket.”

What's more, another 10 lucky kids will win "a grand prize" of a birthday party experience worth up to $250 that can be redeemed any time during the next 12 months, according to the company.

Build-a-Bear

“At Build-A-Bear Workshop, we love parties and want to help parents create special birthday moments with their children,” Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer, said in the press release. “Our Count Your Candles birthday program is designed to increase the accessibility for kids to be able to celebrate their most special day at Build-A-Bear Workshop."

She continued, "We share birthday celebrations with millions of children and their families each year including those associated with our new Count Your Candles Birthday Treat bear, which has become our best-selling bear since its launch last year. We are excited to extend this popular program and kick it off with a new sweepstakes as well as a limited ticket offer giving Bonus Club members the chance to share in what will now be a five-day Pay Your Age ticketed event."

Build-a-Bear

OK, so how do you get entered for all this goodness? Starting today, June 11 until June 16, all you have to do is visit Build-A-Bear’s website and create an account to sign up for a Bonus Club membership. (You can also sign up for the Bonus Club in-store if you'd like.) This next part is important: Complete the birthday profile details, you won’t be able to enter the sweepstakes without doing so. The site should then prompt you to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a birthday party or one of the Pay Your Age limited ticket offers.

Winners of the Pay Your Age tickets will be notified by June 21 and will be assigned one of two redemption periods between June 24 and 28 to visit a store and take advantage of the offer.

So head on over to the Build-A-Bear site and be sure your child’s birthday profile is filled out. You may get to give your kids just one more fun thing to do this summer.