Kids love stuffed animals and, unlike many other toys, these furry friends will be loved by the child for multiple years. So, if you're looking to cash in on this classic gift this year, Build-A-Bear's store-wide sale will get you two animals for as little as $25. Plus, for the first time this holiday season, all characters and collections are included in the deal.

All build-your-own furry friends are part of this sale and prices for a set of two friends range from $25, $35, or $45 (depending on the friends selected). Even better, there are no exclusions, which means all of those adorable Frozen 2 characters are finally up for discounted grabs. You can also choose from animals in the Merry Mission, Beary Fairy Friends, Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Comics collections.

To take part in this limited time sale, you will have to go to the store in person (you can find one nearby using the store locator). Also, the deal only includes the furry friends, not any of their accessories. However, the Build-A-Bear website is offering 25% off online purchases with the promo code SNOWFUN through Dec. 13, so you can still get some outfits and accessories at a great price (note: there are some exclusions for this deal). Still, accessories or not, the little ones on your holiday list will be overjoyed with a new stuffed animal to love on.