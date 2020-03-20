While schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting millions of students and families across the country, Burger King will be giving away free kids' meals at its restaurants nationwide, a spokesperson for the fast food restaurant confirmed to Romper.

"There's a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all of the school closures," Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil told Business Insider earlier this week. "It's one of the hardest hit groups of Americans, because they rely so significantly on school, for lunch...Monday through Friday, for the better part of the year."

To help families during this difficult time, Burger King will give away two free kids' meals with any purchase made through the Burger King app starting on Monday, March 23, at participating locations nationwide. The promotion will continue while supplies last, according to a Burger King spokesperson.

Kids' meals at Burger King, which are also referred to as King Jr. Meals, include a hamburger, cheeseburger, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, as well as chicken nuggets with a side of apple sauce.

So far, 44 out of 50 states have temporarily closed schools due to containment efforts, affecting at least 47.9 million students, according to data compiled by Education Week. In 2018, the National School Lunch Program provided low-cost or free lunches to 29.7 million children, so school closures during the ongoing pandemic will undoubtedly impact many families and a free kids' meal from Burger King will hopefully provide some relief.

