Busy Philipps' Mom Talked About Why She's Proud Of 'Biz,' So Get Your Tissues

Busy Philipps is easily one of the most inspiring and badass celeb moms around right now. And after hearing Busy Philipps' mom talk about why she's proud of her daughter, you'll understand why the actress has become the fearless woman and mother of two she is today. In an interview with Bustle for its second annual Rule Breakers issues, Busy's mother, Barbara, spoke candidly and proudly about her bold daughter — who she sweetly calls "Biz" — and her abortion rights activism.

Barbara Philipps is a Catholic woman, so it may come as a surprise to many that she swiftly supported her daughter's decision to have an abortion when she was 15 years old. Earlier this year, Busy shared her personal abortion story on her E! talk show, Busy Tonight and before Congress while addressing lawmakers about dangerous anti-choice legislation that's been signed into law in several states across the country, including the state where she was raised: Arizona.

"If I were that 15-year-old girl in Arizona today, legally I would have to get parental consent," she said in front of Congress in early June. "I would be forced to undergo a medically unnecessary ultrasound, to go to a state-mandated in-person counseling, designed solely to shame me into changing my mind, then take a state-mandated 24-hour time out to make sure I really knew what I wanted. And finally, I would be forced to give the state a reason why."

When she was that 15-year-old girl, as Busy first shared in her book, This Will Only Hurt a Little, her mother supported her decision and helped her by scheduling a private abortion. Barbara shared with Bustle that she knows it "was hard for her to reveal her abortion" publicly, but watching her daughter testify before Congress earlier this summer made her proud.

"I could not help but reflect that one of the most difficult times for our family had become something so positive," Barbara told Bustle.

Busy's fierce activism and bravery in sharing her abortion story and speaking out against anti-choice laws is inspiring, but it seems her tenacity to fight for others runs in the family. Busy shared with Bustle that her mother's own passion for helping those in need has stuck with her. "Her volunteerism was always something that was instilled in me: that’s just part of being a person," she said.

Beyond addressing Congress, Busy — who has two daughters, 11-year-old Birdie and 6-year-old Cricket, with her husband Marc Silverstein — often showcases her own volunteerism and activism with her followers on Instagram. In May, for instance, Busy posting an illustration that read: "Keep Abortion Safe, Legal & Accessible." And within the post's caption, Busy urged her followers to join a #StopTheBans protest themselves. "Humans should not be criminalized for seeking essential healthcare or jailed for making decision about their own lives, bodies, and futures, she wrote. "WE CAN NOT BE SILENT. WE NEED EVERYONE TO SPEAK UP!!!!"

It's really no wonder that Busy's mom is proud of her. And there's no doubt that having a supportive and loving mama in her corner over the years has helped shape her into the woman she is today.