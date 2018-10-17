Actress Busy Philipps has always been extremely honest with fans, but in her new book, Philipps has just revealed the strength of her friendship with fellow performer, Michelle Williams. In fact, Busy Philipps says Michelle Williams stopped her from getting divorced when parenting got tough and the spouses were going through a rough patch.

As People magazine reported, Philipps is speaking out about her life in Hollywood upon the publication of her new memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little. And while the actress and mom previously disclosed that having Baby No. 2 put a huge strain on her marriage to Marc Silverstein, as Us Weekly reported, she is now giving more information on the extent of how bad things had gotten, and Williams' role in dissuading the star from rash action. That's what friends are for, right?

“There was a man I was friends with, another dad. We’d been having lunch and stuff. Texting. Talking on the phone a lot,” the 39-year-old star wrote in the book. “Honestly, I had a crush on him. I like him. Maybe I even loved him? He clearly liked me too.”

Seeking out someone else for emotional support was probably the result of Philipps' sense that she was more or less a single mom with daughters Birdie, now 10, and Cricket, 5, Us Weekly specified.

“I went to Marc several times and said, ‘I cannot do this anymore. Something has to change, and it’s you," she told the magazine.

The issue mainly stemmed from when Philipps told her husband she wanted a second child, as she recalled in the November issue of Parents magazine. “Marc and I had a really rough time after Birdie was born. He was not understanding how to be a dad and, in fact, didn’t try. I was parenting by myself. When I told him I wanted to have a second child, he said, ‘Fine, but it’s all on you.’ That was so heartbreaking. Marriage is always hard, but especially when you have kids," she revealed.

So although Philipps and Silverstein had patched themselves together and survived, scars clearly remained, as People detailed. When Phillips realized she was thinking about doing something drastic to her marriage, she turned to Williams, her BFF since their days together on Dawson's Creek, according to Glamour. (The magazine also noted that Williams calls Philipps the "love of my life.")

Philipps told People that at that point, Williams, 38, who herself recently married musician Phil Elverum, according to E! News, was honest. "It would be really awful for two years and then you would find a new normal but honestly, if you can keep your family intact, I think you should do it," Philipps recalled Williams saying.

Based on that advice, Philipps and her husband began to attend therapy. “This time, Marc got his own therapist," People quoted Philipps as writing. "And we started to work through it. But I also kept talking to my emotional boyfriend (for lack of a better term). I know. That part is so s—–. I’m sorry. I really am. I really truly am.”

Philipps and Silverstein, who were married in 2007, according to Us Weekly, are clearly doing better these days, with Philipps crediting her husband with being willing to put in the work. “We’ve had a lot of serious discussions and counseling, and he’s incredibly participatory now,” she told the publication. “We’re a work in progress.”

I'm so glad to hear it, and so impressed with Philipps' honesty and her genuine and frank friendship with Michelle Williams. It's really nice to see two accomplished women backing up each other up like that.