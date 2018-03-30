Buy Buy Baby Easter Sale 2018: Here Are Some Deals You Can Score
Sure, the holidays are a great time to celebrate with friends and family, but they also give you some of the best sales with deals that you can’t find any other time of the year. If you’re a parent, you know that baby gear and clothing can get expensive, so you’re always on the hunt for a good sale. Luckily, the Easter holiday is here, and it looks like there are tons of amazing deals to take advantage of at the Buy Buy Baby Easter sale this year.
Whether you’re in the market for big-ticket baby gear, or just need to stock up on staples like bedding and diapers, Buy Buy Baby has some pretty terrific deals, some available until March 31 and others until April 1. Plus, if you head over to the clearance section on their website, they have tons of baby clothes and accessories on sale for 50 percent off the original price. It's like the holy mecca of baby items and no matter how overwhelmed you may feel at those shelves, you're sure to find something you need. So whatever baby gear you have in mind, here are some great Buy Buy Baby Easter deals that you can shop for right now.
$100 Gift Card With Purchase Of Graco Car Seat
Now through April 1, when you purchase a select Graco 4Ever Car Seat, you will get a $100 Buy Buy Baby gift card that you can use towards anything in the store or online. If you are in the market for a car seat, this is one offer you should definitely check out.
The car seats that are part of the offer include:
Graco® 4Ever™ Extend2Fit™ 4-in-1 Car Seat in Passport™ ($350, Buy Buy Baby)
Graco® 4Ever™ Extend2Fit™ Platinum All-in-One Convertible Car Seat in Ottlie ($400, Buy Buy Baby)
Graco® 4Ever™ Extend2Fit™ Platinum All-in-One Convertible Car Seat in Shale ($400, Buy Buy Baby)
$10 Gift Card With Purchase of SheaMoisture
From now until March 31, when you purchase $30 or more of SheaMoisture products from Buy Buy Baby, you’ll get a $10 gift card to use on anything in store or online. This is a perfect time to stock up on this all natural skin care line, which includes soaps, oils, and lotions for both mom and baby.
A few great SheaMoisture products that are part of the sale:
SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter 12 oz. Baby Head to Toe Wash and Shampoo ($10, Buy Buy Baby)
SheaMoisture 13 oz. Manuka Honey & Lavender Baby Nighttime Soothing Lotion ($10, Buy Buy Baby)
SheaMoisture 8 oz. Superfruit Complex Bar Soap ($5, Buy Buy Baby)
SheaMoisture 8 oz. Kids Detangler in Coconut & Hibiscus ($10, Buy Buy Baby)
Save $100 On Britax B-Free Strollers
If you’re looking for a versatile stroller with tons of storage, check out the Britax B-Free Stroller which is $100 off the original price at Buy Buy Baby until March 31. This functional three-wheel stroller comes in three colors - frosty blue, black, and pewter.
BRITAX B-Free® Stroller ($260, Buy Buy Baby) was $360
Save $2 On Honest Diapers
You can never have enough diapers, so this is a good time to take advantage of this deal from Buy Buy Baby. From now until March 31, you can save $2 on select Honest diapers in various sizes and designs.
Here are a few diaper packs that are on sale:
Honest Diapers in Teal Tribal Pattern ($12, Buy Buy Baby), was $14
Honest Diapers in Space Traveling Pattern ($12, Buy Buy Baby), was $14
Honest Diapers in Rose Blossom Pattern ($12, Buy Buy Baby), was $14
Honest Diapers in Multicolored Giraffe Pattern ($12, Buy Buy Baby), was $14
Save $40 On VTech Baby Monitors
To keep an eye on your baby and your wallet, take advantage of this great deal on baby monitors. From now until March 31, you can save $40 when you buy a select Vtech Baby Monitor.
The baby monitors on sale include:
VTech Owl VM344-2 4.3-Inch Digital Video Baby Monitor with 2 Cameras ($200, Buy Buy Baby), was $240
VTech® VM5271-2 5-Inch Digital Video Baby Monitor with 2 Cameras ($160, Buy Buy Baby), was $200
VTech® VM991Wi-Fi Enabled Wireless HD Video Baby Monitor ($220, Buy Buy Baby), was $260
VTech VM342 Digital Video Baby Monitor w/Wide-Angle and Standard Lenses ($110, Buy Buy Baby), was $150
