Sure, the holidays are a great time to celebrate with friends and family, but they also give you some of the best sales with deals that you can’t find any other time of the year. If you’re a parent, you know that baby gear and clothing can get expensive, so you’re always on the hunt for a good sale. Luckily, the Easter holiday is here, and it looks like there are tons of amazing deals to take advantage of at the Buy Buy Baby Easter sale this year.

Whether you’re in the market for big-ticket baby gear, or just need to stock up on staples like bedding and diapers, Buy Buy Baby has some pretty terrific deals, some available until March 31 and others until April 1. Plus, if you head over to the clearance section on their website, they have tons of baby clothes and accessories on sale for 50 percent off the original price. It's like the holy mecca of baby items and no matter how overwhelmed you may feel at those shelves, you're sure to find something you need. So whatever baby gear you have in mind, here are some great Buy Buy Baby Easter deals that you can shop for right now.