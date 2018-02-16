There's nothing America loves more than celebrating holidays with shopping. You can always expect a great sale on most any holiday, and President's Day is no exception. And, the fact that President's Day includes a long weekend means that these sales will last even longer. If you're a parent needing to stock up on a few things, this can definitely work in your favor, as many retailers are putting kid-related gear (like car seats and cribs) on major sale. Here are Buy Buy Baby's best President's Day 2018 deals, if you're in the market for some new gear.

Buy Buy Baby's Presidents' Day sale is on now, and only while supplies last, so it's best to get on it if there's something you're looking to buy. Many deals actually last through the end of March, but each special has its own end date. Browsing Buy Buy Baby's website is the most accurate way of knowing which deal is still ongoing and how long it will last. Though many of the sales are available online, there are a few that require you to shop in store.

But, if you have been waiting to buy a new big-ticket item, or stock up on simple necessities, now is as good a time to do so.

Car Seats Graco Extend2Fit All-In-One Convertible Car Seat ($188, Buy Buy Baby) Car seats are always one of those things you need that hardly ever go on sale. Of course, you typically just buy it anyway, because your kid's safety is more important than waiting for a 10 percent savings. But, if you are needing a new car seat now, or if you know you will in the near future, don't pass up Buy Buy Baby's sale on car seats. Brands like Britax, Graco, and Maxi Cosi are on sale from 10 to 25 percent off their original prices. Some even come with a Buy Buy Baby gift card with purchase. This one in particular originally cost $250.

Strollers Buy Buy Baby Peg-Perego Team Stroller ($720, Buy Buy Baby) Strollers are another big ticket item that never go on sale, but here's your chance to snag one at a discount. Buy Buy Baby has a whole bunch of terrific brand name strollers currently discounted anywhere from 10 to 25 percent off. Select strollers from Peg-Perego, UPPAbaby, Britax, Graco, BOB, Maxi Cosi, and Summer Infant are all on sale. So no matter your budget, you can likely find a style and option that works for you. Summer Infant 3d Check Convenience Stroller ($90, Buy Buy Baby)

Cribs Buy Buy Baby HGTV Home Baby Grayson Crib ($500, Buy Buy Baby) If you're gearing up for a new baby, or just want to refresh the nursery, you could find some high-end cribs on sale this weekend. Buy Buy Baby has select HGTV Home cribs on sale for $100 off, and select Soho Baby, Child Craft, Kingsley, and Bel Amoure cribs for anywhere from 15 to 50 percent off. If you see something you like in store, they are also letting go of some of their floor model furniture for up to 50 percent off.

Baby Monitors Vtech Video Baby Monitor ($160, Buy Buy Baby) Maybe you need a new monitor because your toddler threw yours down the stairs (no? just me?), or maybe you didn't have one to begin with. Buy Buy Baby has great Vtech video monitors with either one or two cameras on sale for $40 off.

Snacks Plum Organics Super Puffs ($3, Buy Buy Baby) Shopping in store can get you even more deals. A huge variety of baby food and snacks are on special this weekend, as well — brands like Beech Nut, Plum Organics, Earth's Best, Happy Baby, and Sprout all come with a $5 Buy Buy Baby gift card for every 15 items purchased. If you're going to stock up anyway, might as well get some money back.