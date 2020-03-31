As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continued to climb, Girl Scouts of the USA suspended door-to-door sales and cookie booths, typically found outside popular retail stores, earlier this year in an effort to keep both girl scouts and their local communities safe. Thankfully, you can now buy Girl Scout Cookies online and have them shipped directly to you. Better yet, purchase a box or two to donate to first responders, health care providers, and other frontline workers.

"For 108 years, Girl Scouts has been there in times of crisis and turmoil," Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a recent press release. "And today we are stepping forward with new initiatives to help girls, their families, and consumers connect, explore, find comfort, and take action."

While Girl Scouts of the USA has moved to suspend all in-person activities, including door-to-door cookie sales and traditional cookie booths, they've opened the door for online orders in an effort to support the millions of girls who rely on Girl Scout programs.

"The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest investment in girls annually and the financial lifeblood that helps Girl Scout councils deliver life-changing programming to 1.7 million girls," the organization said. "The COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. hard in the midst of cookie season, so many girls and councils haven’t been able to sell their inventory due to social distancing and other safety precautions."

Through the Girl Scouts Cookie Care campaign, however, cookie fans can order boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Trefoils, and more from the comfort of their own home. And as customers stock up on treats for their own households, they can also opt to purchase cookies for COVID-19 Responders. While Girl Scouts of the USA doesn't state exactly where donated cookies will go, they've earmarked donated treats for first responders, volunteers, and local causes. Already girl scouts around the country have donated dozens of cookie cases to food banks, health care workers, and police working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Each box of cookies costs $5 and orders shipped to consumers' homes must include a minimum of four boxes. Donated cookies, however, do not incur a shipping fee and do not count towards a customer's four box minimum. Alternatively, customers can also support the girl scouts they know locally by purchasing direct from them through the organization's Digital Cookie platform. Additionally, some troops are opting to hold "virtual cookie booths" over social media networks in lieu of the traditional in-person cookie booths.

However you make your cookie purchase, Girl Scouts of the USA has noted that each box sold helps local girl scouts. "During this challenging time, we want girls across the country to continue to have access to the learning opportunities, fun, and friendship that Girl Scout programming provides," Acevedo said. "By buying and donating cookies, Girl Scout Cookie fans are helping sustain our life-changing programs for girls—and bringing joy and comfort to those on the frontlines of this crisis."

