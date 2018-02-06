Caitlyn Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Kylie’s Baby & Her Message Is So Moving

On Super Bowl Sunday, Kylie Jenner surprised fans by revealing that not only was she indeed pregnant, but that they she had also given birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1. The 20-year-old reality star had managed to remain silent ever since pregnancy rumors started swirling back in September. And surprisingly, so had her family. Following an 11-minute video of her pregnancy journey that the new mom shared with her followers, Kylie's sisters and mother have all taken to social media to congratulate her. Now, Caitlyn Jenner has broken her silence on Kylie's baby, and her message to her youngest daughter is so moving.

On Instagram, Caitlyn shared an old baby photo of Kylie, writing, "My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner"

