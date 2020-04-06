A trip to your local grocery store is not as simple as it used to be and dining at a restaurant just isn't an option at the moment. To aid in this new, temporary reality, California Pizza Kitchen has launched an online market where you can purchase meal kits and pantry staples. And, yes, that includes beer and wine.

As of March 31, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) announced the launch of CPK Market, an online market where you can order an array of items such as pantry staples like milk and eggs as well as meat, fruits, and vegetables. You can also order meal kits, like a build-it-yourself pizza for kids for $5 or lettuce cups for four people for $12.

"With food access currently top-of-mind for us all, we wanted to find new and creative at-home cooking solutions to ensure our guests and the communities in which we serve have as many high-quality fare options as possible," Ashley Ceraolo, senior vice president of marketing at CPK, said in a statement.

Ceraolo added that considering "the entire country is dining differently and family mealtime is more important than ever, establishing a concept where guests could confidently purchase affordable produce, meat, and other essential pantry items was the best way we felt we could attend to immediate needs while still doing what we do best — serving our customers the most delicious food options available.”

If the meal kits pique your interest — hello convenient, kid-friendly options that the whole family can help prepare — CPK Market is offering six different options that all come with recipe cards for customers to make and enjoy at home. Like the chef's board, which includes a baguette, two cured meats, two premium cheeses, dried fruit, and mixed nuts for $25. Or the kids build-your-own cheese or pepperoni pizza kit for $5, which comes with baked dough, pizza sauce, and shredded mozzarella cheese.

As far as individual food and drink items are concerned, the CPK Market offerings include eggs, rice flour, sugar, and whole milk at $3-$5 each. You can also order raw produce, uncooked meat and seafood, dry pasta, sauce, bread, chips, and crackers. There's even a hefty selection of beer and wine.

You can place an order online and then pick up your items; select locations also have a home delivery option, so be sure to call ahead. You can also visit your local CPK to fill out a pantry checklist, return it to an on-site CPK team member, and then wait for their items to be bagged before meeting at a register or curbside checkout.