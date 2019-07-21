It's never easy to process a loss, especially an unexpected one. Disney fans were reminded of this sentiment when Descendants actor Cameron Boyce died on July 6, after he suffered an epilepsy-related seizure. And two weeks after the tragedy, Cameron Boyce's mom spoke out on her son's death in a moving post about the impact he had on her life.

Boyce's mother, Libby Boyce, posted a black-and-white photo of herself with her son via Instagram on Saturday. The picture shows the mother and son duo cuddled close together, with Libby smiling and Cameron leaning his face against his mom's. Her caption was short but sweet, and it will probably tug at your heartstrings a little. "He is my compass," Libby wrote, adding a red heart emoji. It's the first photo Libby has posted since her son died on July 6.

The heartwarming post drew thousands of comments, including some from those who knew and worked with Cameron. China McClain, who appeared with him on Descendants, was among those who left kind words for Libby during her time of grief. "I miss him," she wrote.

Following Cameron's death, the Internet saw an outpouring of love for the actor. Among those to memorialize him was none other than Michelle Obama, which is a pretty high honor. The former First Lady marked Cameron's passing on Instagram, touting his "incredible talent and heart." Obama posted a photo of herself and Cameron together, recalling her many interactions with him.

"I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce — on set, at the White House, and on a service project," the author captioned her sweet tribute. "Enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart. Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans."

Fans flooded the comments with positivity, noting how blessed Cameron was to be recognized by Obama. In case you didn't know already, the pair met in 2014 when the former First Lady appeared on Jessie, a now-defunct Disney series.

"You know you made an impact on the world when the First Lady shares a post about you," a fan wrote.

"I loved the episode with you on Jessie! You were always willing to be part of kids lives — even through their favorite tv shows. Cameron Boyce's sweetness, humor, intelligence and talent will be deeply missed!" another fan commented.

"Mrs. Obama you are a good person with a big heart...," a third commenter posted.

Boyce's death was first confirmed by ABC News, with the outlet reporting that he died in his Los Angeles home at age 20. The actor's death was attributed to a seizure, and his family shared with ABC that he been diagnosed with epilepsy.

Although Boyce's fans are still reeling from his death, they can take some comfort in knowing how loved he was by his family and his peers. And as Cameron Boyce's mom noted in her post, his memory lives on.