While they've managed to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have said some romantic things about each other over the years. Between their loving marriage and welcoming a daughter together earlier this year, the couple's relationship is truly something to swoon over.

The 47-year-old actress and 40-year-old Good Charlotte frontman tied the knot back in January 2015 in a private ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills, People reported at the time. And after nearly five years of marriage, the couple went on to welcome a daughter named Raddix Madden together.

Earlier this year, Diaz shared the exciting news in a statement on Instagram. "Happy New Year from the Maddens!" Diaz's Jan. 3rd announcement on Instagram began. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family." Diaz added that she and Madden "won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details" about their daughter, "other than the fact that she is really really cute!!"

Diaz and Madden very clearly value their family's privacy, but they have gushed about each other a few times over the years. So ahead of Valentine's Day this year, let's take a look at some of the romantic things they've said about one another.

Love At First Sight Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images Diaz and Madden met in May 2014, according to Us Weekly, but it wasn't until two years later that the actress shared the story behind their meeting. And it seems she immediately knew he was "the one." "I knew Nicole (Richie) and Joel for a couple years before I met Benji," Diaz told Andy Cohen of Madden's twin brother, Joel Madden. "They were over for a barbecue and Joel said, 'Hey, can my brother come over?’ And I said, 'Of course, this is family.' And then (Benji) walked in the door and I was like, ‘You!'"

Marriage Is "Awesome" BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images About a year after tying the knot, the actress opened up to Harper's Bazaar about how married life was going in May 2016. "[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my 40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” Diaz told the publication. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”

"I’m So Grateful To Be Yours" In August 2018, Madden posted a seriously romantic birthday shoutout for his wife via Instagram. "Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of marriage,” he wrote at the time. “The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. You’re the realest. I’m so grateful to be yours ... Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only. True Love."

"This Is What Real Love Is" Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images During her interview with Andy Cohen in 2016, the host brought up Diaz's famous exes. However, the actress told him that "no one compares" to Madden. “Everything else just washes and slips away,” Diaz explained. “You realize, ‘Oh, right, this is what the real thing is. This is what real love is. This is what real commitment and devotion is. This is the person you build your life with.’ … And I know that this is special.”

The "Luckiest Guy Alive" Super romantic birthday messages seem to be Madden's specialty. In 2017 — on Diaz’s 45th birthday — he wrote that he was the "luckiest guy alive" on Instagram. “I don’t think anyone could ever know the Depth, Kindness, and Compassion that I get to experience everyday thanks to My One and Only – You got me til the end baby."