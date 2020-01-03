Need some exciting news to officially kick off 2020? Well, on Friday afternoon, Cameron Diaz announced she welcomed a baby girl in a sweet post on Instagram. The 47-year-old actress and husband, Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden, hadn't officially announced they were expecting and kept the news of the birth a secret until today, though they did reveal their newborn daughter's unique name.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" Diaz's announcement on Instagram began. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden." But don't expect to see a photo of their little girl who has "captured their hearts and completed their family" any time soon.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the new mom continued. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)"

Romper has reached out to Diaz's team for further comment on the news.

For years, Diaz has been open about wanting kids one day, even before she got married to Madden in 2015. For example, during a 2012 press conference for the film What To Expect When You're Expecting, in which she played an expectant mother, Diaz said she would love to have kids when the time is right.

"I love them and I welcome them into my life," she said at the time, according to Made for Mums. "I want my own family when it's time for me. I welcome it however it may come, be it through my own body or if I adopt, or if I have a partner who has a child, I welcome children in my life always and [I'm] excited for when that happens."

And now is that time. Diaz is clearly so excited to start off this decade as the proud mom to a "rad" little girl who's obviously a real cutie. Congrats!

Editor's Note: The language around Raddix Madden’s birth has been updated in this article.