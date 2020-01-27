Camila Cabello Sang To Her Dad At The Grammys, & Literally Everyone Was Sobbing

One thing's for sure: The tears flowed freely Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This was thanks, in part, to the fact that Camila Cabello sang to her dad at the Grammys. Because literally everyone was a sobbing mess by the time her song was over.

Jim Gaffigan introduced Cabello onstage, mentioning that he's a father of five — and also noting that her song was for all the dads and their daughters. However, audience members and viewers at home couldn't have possibly prepared themselves for what was to come. Because although Cabello was nominated for a Grammy for "Señorita," that wasn't the song she performed at the awards show on Sunday. Nope.

Instead, she sang "First Man," a song about a father's love for his daughter — and a daughter's love for her father. She did so while a video montage of herself and her dad played on a big screen behind her. Pretty much everyone lost it, though, when Cabello walked into the audience and sang directly to her own father as he wiped tears from his eyes.

But I mean, who could blame him? Just take a look at the sob-worthy moment below.

I swear on my heart/That he's a good man/I promise he loves me/He'd never hurt me/You held me so tight/Now someone else can/But you were the first man that really loved me

The reaction on Twitter was pretty much unanimous. Some people were at a complete loss for words and merely shared the video — like this person who tweeted, "Camila Cabello singing to her dad at the grammy’s. that’s it. that’s the tweet."

Others were particularly moved by Cabello's father struggling (and failing) to keep it together as his baby girl stared into his eyes and sang to him. Another Twitter user wrote, "OHMYGOD I JUST SAW THIS WITH NO SOUND COZ IM IN CLASS BUT IM CRYING LIKE NO JOKE IM CRYING IN CLASS WHAT THE FRICK CAMILA CABELLO WHY."

