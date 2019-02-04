On Sunday, Feb. 3, Super Bowl 53 kicked off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. For so many players, the day was a dream come true. Because let's face it; making it to the big game is pretty much the ultimate goal for any football player. And the girlfriend of New England Patriots player is ridiculously proud of her man. In fact, Camille Kostek's sweet message to Rob Gronkowski during the Super Bowl is ridiculously cute.

As the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams kicked off the big game, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram to share a photo of the herself and Gronk, writing, "Can’t express how proud I am of this guy. Now LFG #SUPERBOWL53." Kostek's followers promptly melted from how freaking adorable she and Gronkowski are in the picture. One Instagram user wrote, "Omg I’m in love with you both."

Another person commented, "My heart."

Yet another Instagram user declared, "Couple goals."

Later on during the game, Kostek shared another supportive Instagram Post for her NFL player boyfriend.

In case you were wondering, Gronkowski and Kostek are pretty much #relationshipgoals when it comes to how supportive they are of each other. The swimsuit model is a former New England Patriots cheerleader, according to Cheat Sheet — however, she and Gronk didn't actually meet until after she moved on from that gig in 2015. Since then, Kostek went on to win the SI Swim Search contest, during which she beat out 5,000 other women who submitted Instagram video submissions, according to Boston.com.

As it turns out, Gronkowski was incredibly proud of his girlfriend for this accomplishment. "It feels just unreal to say my girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model," Gronk told Sports Illustrated in October. "It's just unreal the work she's been putting in and the workouts she's been doing to stay in shape...to keep the booty juicy! She's always been putting in the work and always the time, and she definitely deserves it.

