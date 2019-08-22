Get excited, NYC families. Romper is pleased to announce our first-ever event, Camp Romper, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 22 at The LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park, Brooklyn. The goal of the day-long festival is for families to create memorable moments together through musical performances, arts and crafts, yoga, yummy eats and drinks, and so much more — basically, we want this to be a "kid" event that you're just as excited about.

So, details. The event kicks off while you get your ommm on with Athleta Girl. The brand is hosting a kid-friendly yoga session midday led by Colleen Saidman Yee, followed by a guided meditation, all set to the sounds of DJ Rashida. Cool bonus? The first 200 guests will receive a complimentary yoga mat and bag. Athleta Girl will also be offering complimentary lockers to store your gear for the day (make sure you arrive early to take advantage).

After yoga, you should prepare yourself for an onslaught of fun with our friends at The Rock and Roll Playhouse. Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band aims to educate children and explore their creativity through live music. They'll be playing sets with themes like "Music of NOLA with Black Tie Brass," "Rock n Roll for Kids" and "Women Who Rock" (we especially like that last one).

If you and the kiddos are still feeling active, check out boat rentals, obstacle courses, carnival games, and a much-anticipated and Instagram-worthy "milk" slide, sponsored by DairyPure®. If you need a snack after all those activities, the DairyPure® Mess Hall will be serving up cereal, cookies, and mini-doughnuts, and Popsicle® Fruit Pops invites you to cool off with a popsicle at the end of its colorful maze. Ah, combining wholesome family activities with Instagram-worthy aesthetics. The dream.

Bustle Digital Group's very own Gray can confirm that the face painter we've hired is A plus!

Mini-fashionistas can take their turn getting creative by customizing t-shirts with fun screen printed affirmations from H&M. The clothing brand will also be collecting any unwanted garments you want to bring along with you for their Garment Collection Program. How cool is that? And for the families with baby in tow, not to worry. Pampers is loading up all the restrooms during Camp Romper with diaper changing stations and Pampers products. Forget an extra diaper? We're pretty sure you'll be well taken care of with Pampers on-site.

Are you ready for a serious day of play, friends? We haven't even gotten to face painting and balloon animals, but oh yeah, that's happening, too. We know that parenting can have a lot of dreary, not-so-fun moments — the tantrums, the day care pick-up shuffle, the sleepless nights — but Camp Romper is the chance for you and your family to play together. It's a chance for imaginations to soar, for you and your child to feel light and free. We've created this incredible day of fun with families just like yours (and ours!) in mind so that you can build a Sunday full of memories that will last a lifetime. (Also, there will be adult beverages. We felt this was worth mentioning.)

And even more good news? Because there's nothing more fun than giving back, Camp Romper, through BDG Media, Inc., will be donating $5,000 to CHiPS, a non-profit organization that’s been serving the homeless and hungry of Park Slope, Gowanus, and surrounding neighborhoods for over 30 years. CHiPS also runs the Frances Residence, transitional apartments for young, homeless mothers and their infants, which has become an invaluable resource for the most vulnerable members of the community.

Camp Romper is a proud supporter of Prospect Park Alliance, the non-profit organization that sustains, restores and advances Prospect Park, Brooklyn's Backyard, in partnership with the City. The Alliance provides critical staff and resources that keep the park green and vibrant for the diverse communities that call Brooklyn home, and free nature and recreation programs to thousands of families and children every year. Learn more at www.prospectpark.org.

Camp Romper is sponsored by Athleta Girl, DairyPure®, H&M, Pampers and Popsicle® Fruit Pops. For more information on Romper’s Camp Romper and to purchase tickets, click here. Tickets are on sale now and are $10 for adults 18+, $5 for kids, and children 3 and under are free.