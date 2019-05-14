John Fleenor/ABC
Cam’s Rap On ‘The Bachelorette’ Reminds Fans That We Have A Whole Season Of This Ahead
Who could forget Cam, the guy who "freestyled" for Hannah when she was first announced as The Bachelorette during her "After the Final Rose" special. The stunt earned him a rose before the season officially began, but on night one, he came prepared with yet another verse. Cam's rap on The Bachelorette reminded fans that we're in for a whole lot of cheesy rhymes between him and Hannah before the season is through.
More to come...