Who could forget Cam, the guy who "freestyled" for Hannah when she was first announced as The Bachelorette during her "After the Final Rose" special. The stunt earned him a rose before the season officially began, but on night one, he came prepared with yet another verse. Cam's rap on The Bachelorette reminded fans that we're in for a whole lot of cheesy rhymes between him and Hannah before the season is through.

