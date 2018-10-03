Naively, I assumed my baby's first word would be "mama." After all, I was her favorite person and shamelessly repeated the word a dozen times a day, just to be sure. So when her first word was "kitty" it's safe to say I was a tad disappointed. I guess the chances your baby's first word will be "mama" are essentially a crap shoot, but trying to coax that word from their sweet little mouths is worth the effort, right? And what if their first word is somehow predetermined? To find out what the stars had to say, I consulted a few astrology websites about my baby's first words because, well, you never know.

Much to my surprise (and delight), the stars are pretty darn accurate. I learned that some sun signs are more likely to be attached to their mommies than others, and perhaps more likely to say "mama" when it comes time to communicate with the world. Like my Scorpio son, for instance. According to Horoscope.com, Scorpio kids can be a bit needy and, as a result, want to be held constantly. I held my son all the damn time and, well, his first word was "mama." My youngest is an Aquarius, which means that he can be shy with people he doesn't trust. His first word was also "mama," which wasn't surprising since I was the person he trusted most. And my daughter? Well, as a Gemini Astrology Zodiac Signs notes that she's likely to be curious, adventurous, and talkative, and all of these things are totally true. I'm convinced that her first word was "kitty" not because she loved the cat more than me, but because she was trying to tell me all about some adventure she had following our cat around the living room.

In the case of my kids' personalities, the Zodiac seems to be pretty damn accurate. To find out what the stars have to say about your own baby's first word, and most importantly, if it's going to be, "mama," read on:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) According to Horoscope.com Capricorn kids are intense, disciplined, and seriously smart — sometimes seeming like tiny adults. As such, their first word will not likely be "mama." Instead, they will astound you with a near-perfect pronunciation of Archaeopteryx or pachyderm.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery My youngest is an Aquarius, which according to Astrology Zodiac Signs means that he is shy and quiet until he gets to know you. My friends, that is 100 percent true. My son's first word was "mama," which was not surprising considering that as a work-at-home-mom, I'm the person he knows and trusts the most.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) According to Horoscope.com, Pisces-born people are expressive, emotional, and deeply intuitive. So, when it comes time for your little fish to say their first word, don't be surprised if it's the exact word you hoped for... like they just knew what you wanted them to say.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, confident and determined Aries always want to be first at everything. You shouldn't be surprised if your little ram is an early talker. However, Aries-born people also have a tendency to say exactly what's on their minds. So, don't take it personally if their first word is "no" or "milk," rather than "mama."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Astrology Zodiac signs notes that Taurus babies are practical and patient. They are likely to use their first words to let you know what they need — like their "baba" or their "blankie" — rather than how they feel.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Courtesy of Steph Montgomery According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis like my daughter are curious, quick learners who love being around other people. As an air sign, they also love to talk. Like, all day long. They are likely to be early talkers, telling you stories about their amazing baby adventures, so their first words are way more likely to be something more exciting than "mama."

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) As a Cancer myself I was not surprised to learn that we are intensely emotional. According to Horoscope.com, parenting a Cancer child will mean lots of snuggles, hugs, and near-constant emotional support. On the bright side, your Cancer baby will be so firmly attached to you that they are almost 100 percent likely to say "mama" first.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs Leos are confident, warm, and love to be the center of attention. As a result they will be way more likely to say "mama" if you shower them with praise and positive reinforcement. If you don't, they will opt for "dada" or "grandma" or whomever gives them the attention they crave.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Virgos are the shyest of the astrological signs. So you shouldn't be surprised if they don't say much, unless they absolutely need to get your attention. Horoscope.com notes that Virgo babies simply adore being read to, so their first word will probably be one they hear you read from their favorite book, and not "mama." Unless, of course, you choose a book about mamas.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy According to Astrostyle, Libras are all about balance and fairness, like the scale that represents their sign. That means they can be indecisive, so they just might try to say "mama" and "dada" simultaneously to avoid making anyone feel left out.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) My oldest son is a Scorpio, which means he was a calm baby who could be really intense when the time called for it. According to Horoscope.com, babies born under the sign of the Scorpion are serious and quiet, and crave constant affection. My son wanted to be attached to my boob 24/7, so it was no surprise to me when his first word was "mama."