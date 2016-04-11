Can I Claim Preschool Costs On My Taxes? There Are A Few Requirements

People already know college tuition is an expensive investment, and when you calculate your child’s education expenses from diapers to diplomas, it turns out to be pretty pricey. Sending your little Einstein to preschool isn’t cheap either. Depending on where you live and the quality of the school, the bill could look comparable to a semester at a state university. With April 15 closer than you think, some may be scrambling to get the best refund and might question: Can I claim preschool costs on my taxes?

Simply answered, yes you can, as long as the reason your child attended preschool was in order to get child care while you worked.

Officially, however, preschool is not a deductible expense for the education credits and deductions. But, child care expenses for children below the level of kindergarten are deductible if they are enrolled in nursery school, preschool, or other similar programs. So, you’ll need to find out if your child’s preschool fees qualify for the child and dependent care credit, or if they otherwise qualify as "child care."

"You may be able to claim up to $1,050 for one child and up to $2,100 for two or more children," Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant and the blog editor for TurboTax, tells Romper.

She adds that the credits work as dollar for dollar reductions on your taxes. If you owe $1,050 in taxes and have one child, you may be able to entirely wipe out those taxes with your credit.

Here’s a detailed checklist to see if your kids will qualify you for the credit:

Your child must be 13 years-old or younger at the end of the tax year. You must be legally responsible for your child you are claiming (this includes stepchildren, foster children, and adopted children). You financially supported more than half of your child’s expenses during the tax year. You claimed your child as a dependent on your tax return. Your child is a U.S. citizen (a U.S. national or a U.S. resident alien also qualify). Your child lived with you for more than half of the tax year for which you are claiming the credit. Your family income was under $55,000 (for married couples filing separately), $75,000 (for single, head of household), $110,000 (for married couples filing jointly).

TurboTax on YouTube

You and your child must pass all seven requirements to claim the child and dependent care credit. If you’re a bit off on the family income requirement, there is a little wiggle room with it — for each $1,000 of income over the requirement, the credit will be reduced by $50. That’s not too bad though, considering this credit can reduce your tax bill by as much as $1,000 per child. It was created to benefit working families after all.

You may also qualify for the credit if you put your child in day camp while you work or search for a job, Greene-Lewis says. Overnight camp does not qualify for the credit.

If you’re able to check off all seven requirements, then you should have no troubles (hopefully) claiming your child’s preschool costs on this year’s taxes. Of course, remember to fill out and attach the official tax form, otherwise you'll get nothing.

Take a hard look at your finances, and buckle down with your accountant (or your handy laptop) and see if this tax break will work in your favor. With the cost of preschool averaging around $8,800 a year ($733 a month), you’ll probably want to find every tax break possible so you can stress less about your budget when considering education options for your tot’s future.

Experts:

Lisa Greene-Lewis, certified public accountant and the blog editor for TurboTax