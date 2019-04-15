If you follow Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska on Instagram, there's a good chance you've heard about her new business partnership with Itzy Ritzy, a company that sells stylish diaper bags and other parenting products. And if you're wondering whether Chelsea Houska's diaper bags are available for purchase yet, the answer is yes.

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, announced their partnership with Itzy Ritzy in March. "We’re beyond excited to announce that we’re collaborating with @itzyritzy on a collection of cool products for everyone and parents just like us!!!" the mom-of-three wrote on Instagram. "We can’t wait to go on this journey and have you along for the ride."

It's important to point out that this partnership probably didn't come out of thin air — Chelsea has been rocking the company's products for a hot minute now. Back in September 2018, for example, the South Dakota resident was spotted wearing an Itzy Ritzy diaper bag.

"I have this same diaper bag!!!! LOOOVVVVEEEEE it!!!!" a fan commented on the Instagram shot.

Another asked: "Will you be doing a diaper bag collab with Itzy+Ritzy any time soon?"

Cut to seven months later, and Chelsea's collab with Itzy Ritzy is now available for pre-order. The company began accepting pre-orders on Monday, April 15, according to Instagram.

If you want to participate in the pre-order sale, just follow the simple instructions Itzy Ritzy shared to Instagram.

"Want early access? Follow the link in our bio to join the Crew - make sure to sign up for mobile messaging to get the password to shop early tomorrow!!" the post reads.

Itzy Ritzy's aforementioned link will take you the "Chelsea + Cole" tab on the company's website. From there, just hit the subscribe button after you record your personal and contact information.

It's not clear when Chelsea and Cole's line will go on sale to the general public, but it's likely the parents will announce the date soon. And while you wait for that day, you can shop the pre-sale.

So, what do TM2 fans think about this collab? It sounds like viewers are pretty excited.

"I’m so happy our diaper bag/backpack broke last month. My husband has to be okay with it then right??" someone commented on Chelsea's IG.

Another person chimed in: "7 weeks left of this pregnancy .... I NEEEEED to get my hands on a cute diaper bag!"

"I can’t wait!! Hoping there is a diaper bag!! I NEED a new one," a fan said.

Luckily for interested fans, Chelsea and Cole showed TM2 viewers a sneak peek of their collab on Monday's episode. Chelsea revealed that she was the one who reached out to Itzy Ritzy, and that the new business venture is a bit "out of her comfort zone."

The two also met with Itzy Ritzy's CEO and Senior Designer to pick out their first round of designs. Cole was incredibly pleased with the process, telling his new business partners: "I think you guys nailed it."

MTV on YouTube

Congrats to Chelsea and Cole on their new business venture — it's clear many of their fans can't wait to purchase their new diaper bags.