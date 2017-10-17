Can You Buy Chip & Joanna Gaines' Target Collection Online? Meet The 'Hearth And Hand' Line

Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines have pretty much built an empire out of their fantastic taste, and the proof is in their beautiful new Hearth and Hand line with Target. Fans of the enterprising couple have been looking forward to the new brand for a while, and now that its release date is drawing closer, many are wondering: can you buy the Gaines' Target collection online, or will you have to rush out to the nearest Target before all of the items sell out?

Never fear, Magnolia admirer: the Hearth and Hand with Magnolia collection will be available both in stores and online starting on Nov. 5. And even better? You don't have to rush out to buy pieces of the collection before they sell out and disappear forever, since the brand isn't a limited-time collaboration. Both Target and the Gaines plan to make the collaboration last several years, with new products on offer every season.

Not only will you be able to shop the Hearth and Hand line from the comfort of your laptop, but you'll probably be able to afford a lot more of it than you would at the actual Magnolia. Not that the original Magnolia is outrageously expensive, but partnering with a massive retailer let them pull prices down, so that the price range for the entire collection stretches from $.99 to $129.99.

Joanna Gaines said that the ability to make Magnolia's products more accessible was part of the reason she and her husband decided to partner with Target.

"We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point," she said in a press statement. "At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in."

While the collection isn't available yet, Target has already released a Hearth and Hand holiday lookbook, showcasing some of the brand's coziest pieces for the holiday season. There's also a collection of style tips from the Magnolia decorating guru herself (yes, I'm still talking about Joanna), as well as a round-up of all her favorite pieces from the line.

Shopping at Hearth and Hand should also give buyers a feel-good boost, since the Gaines plan on helping out communities as part of their partnership. Magnolia will start by redesigning the dining room at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in order to give it a bit of holiday flare, with help from Target House, which provides free housing for St. Jude's patients and their families.

That's a charitable commitment that Joanna definitely feels good about. "Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined," she said in a Target press statement.

This season's collection already includes over 300 pieces, and they all have that signature Magnolia look at a reasonable price point. The Hearth and Hand with Magnolia line will be available on Nov. 5, so get ready for an online shopping spree and a bit of holiday sprucing up.

If you're ready to start looking up a few items to take home later, take a look at this season's offerings online. There are already a number of items previewed, and you can easily find a mailbox for letters to Santa, beautiful candleholders, plaid pajamas for the whole family, and an entire collection of gifts for kids, including a dollhouse, wooden tools, and more.