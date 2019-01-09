Decluttering can feel like a daunting task, which is why many people can relate to the stories on Netflix’s new series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. The show follows Japanese tidying expert, Marie Kondo, as she helps families organize their homes and purge items they don’t need. If you are hoping to get Kondo’s help in your own home, you might be wondering: can you sign up to be on Tidying Up with Marie Kondo?

The answer is yes. According MysticArt Pictures (the production studio behind the series) you can apply to be on future seasons of Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. In order to be eligible, you must be 18 years of age or older, be legally authorized to live and work in the United States, not be a political candidate running for office before or after the show, must agree to submit to a background check if needed, and you should be available to shoot in the Greater Los Angeles area. After creating a profile on the website (you’ll be asked for basic personal information), you can proceed to fill out an application to be cast in a future episode of the show.

As of now, the studio’s website hasn’t updated information on when the next season will be filmed, and that is probably because Netflix has yet to announce a renewal for the series. But if the show is renewed and production goes according to last year’s schedule — Season 1 was filmed between March and June of 2018 — shooting for Season 2 should start sometime this summer. . But again, nothing official has been confirmed, so you might want to rely on Kondo’s methods from the show in the meantime.

Netflix on YouTube

Kondo is world renowned organizational expert and the author of the New York Times bestseller, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. On the Netflix series, Kondo visits families who are struggling to declutter their home, and helps them figure out the best ways to organize their homes. Kondo’s approach towards the families’ clutter is more spiritual than tactical, and her sweet introspective advice feels like a ray of sunshine.

One of the central pieces of advice she gives families is to purge things that don’t give them joy anymore. “Keep only those things that speak to the heart, and discard items that no longer spark joy,” her website reads. “Thank them for their service – then let them go.” On the show she says that it's better to focus more on the things you want to keep than the ones you are discarding, because that’s the stuff you will be bringing into the future.

Along with helping families on the show, Kondo also gives viewers tips and tricks on organizing and tidying their own spaces. She demonstrates her unique folding techniques, provides ideas for storage solutions, and explains ways you can make your closets and drawers more aesthetically pleasing.

Netflix on YouTube

If you’re hoping to sign up for the show and have Kondo help you personally, just note that it might take some time before you hear back from production. But in the meantime, you can use some of Kondo’s inspirational techniques from the series or look to her website to find a KonMari (Kondo's brand) consultant that can help.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is currently streaming on Netflix.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.