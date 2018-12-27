As the dust after Christmas (and by dust, I mean snow) settles, New Year's Eve grows closer and closer. No matter your plans for the holiday, there's a good chance that Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will be playing in the background. That said, can you stream New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2019?

Luckily for those who don't have access to TV, yes, there are ways to stream the classic NYE show. The easiest way would be to log into ABC.com or the ABC app with a cable provider, where you can live stream ABC at any time. If you want to play Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on your TV during your holiday party but you don't have network channels, you can download the ABC app on your Roku, Apple TV, or other device, log in, and stream it on your TV.

Now, there's the matter of actually getting an ABC login. Folks, if anyone shortchanged you with their Christmas gift, now would be a good time to ask that person to lend you their cable provider login. Or if you have guests asking what kind of booze they can bring to your NYE party, ask someone to bring their login info instead.

And you definitely won't want to miss New Year’s Rockin' Eve, as the performer lineup is amazing this year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christina Aguilera is headlining the annual show this year from Times Square. Other performers singing during the broadcast (most of whom will perform live from Hollywood) will include: Ciara, Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Weezer, Dan + Shay, Bastille, New Kids On The Block, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Macklemore, Skylar Grey, and Post Malone, as per ABC's website.

Basically, instead of carefully curating a playlist for your New Year's Eve party this year, you can just tune into New Year’s Rockin' Eve, because there will be plenty of good music to fill the air.

As mentioned above — and as he has for the past 13 years — Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve this year. Jenny McCarthy will provide live reporting from Times Square, and if she is still keeping her tradition strong, she will kiss a sailor live on TV at midnight.

If Ryan Seacrest isn't your thing, there are plenty of other live specials airing on the night of Dec. 31. NBC will air NBC’s New Year’s Eve, hosted by Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen, and Leslie Jones, with performances from Jennifer Lopez, Bebe Rexha, Urban, Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Grammer, Brett Young, John Legend, and Blake Shelton, as per Deadline. Fox is airing Fox’s New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey, hosted by Steve Harvey and Maria Menounos, with performances from Sting, along with Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, and Why Don’t We, as Variety noted.

Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs on ABC on Dec. 31 8 p.m. ET. Peace out, 2018!

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.