It’s a new year and time for a new season of reality romance and drama. The first episode of Season 23 has already aired, but anyone asking ‘can you stream The Bachelor?’ is in luck — it’s available on both the ABC website and app for those paying for a cable subscription. (That includes live-streaming in many places, too!) The series, which has spawned a massive franchise consisting of the The Bachelorette as well as alternative competitions like Bachelor Paradise, has lived at ABC since its inception, and it’s clearly a huge moneymaker for the network. Prior to every season, ABC teases the contestants, the suitor, and much more — though let’s be real, it’s all starting to run together at this point. Just how many social media influencers and pageant queens can there really be?

But I digress. America has a love affair with The Bachelor (not to mention the other countries that have tried out their own versions of the hit machine). This season, Colton Underwood, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 14 last year competing for the heart of Becca Kufrin. Now, he’s back with an array of women going after him. The show is playing up a specific angle as always, focusing on Colton’s virginity, but fortunately, he seems to have a sense of humor about the whole thing.

The guy has had a busy last couple of years: After being sent home by Becca, Colton was on Bachelor In Paradise, where he got together with Tia Booth. The two had a pretty cute thing going during the fifth season of the show, but called it off shortly before Colton was announced as the next Bachelor. And though Bachelor Nation was in a bit of a tizzy because of the timing (but really people, relax, it’s all for publicity), Tia set them straight, posting on Instagram and explaining that the two are “supportive friends” now.

So Colton has now (once again) begun his quest to find true love, and it’s anyone’s game. There’s the two Hannahs (Alabama Hannah and — I don’t know, the other one), never-been-kissed Heather, Catherine and her dog, and Bri, who pretends to be Australian for some unknown reason. Wow. I’m going to be honest, it seems like every single one of The Bachelor Season 23 contestants has a really strange hook. But more power to them, I guess. At least it should make for some interesting TV.

Episode 1, for those not in the know, was part live show, part first night in the mansion. And there’s already a lot to unpack, as you can tell. But don’t take my word for it. If you don’t have a TV package you (or someone generous that you know) probably has a Hulu account. So you can watch The Bachelor on Hulu now. Episodes typically come out on the streaming service the day after airing, so get ready for a Tuesday treat (and stay off social media on Monday nights). Just don’t say I didn’t warn you when things get weird.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.