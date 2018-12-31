Was 2018 everything you wanted it to be? If you're a Cancer, chances are it was a tougher year than normal. But the good news is that the next 12 months should be much more to your liking. Your Cancer 2019 horoscope is calling for a pretty momentous year to come.

Heading into the new year, you're probably ready to kick butt and take names. And you can totally do that, but you need to remember that it's not all going to happen like magic. Tarot.com warned that you'll have to work for everything you get, instead of waiting for the universe to just shower you with blessings.

Your career could really starting taking off this year, according to Cafe Astrology. Your creativity and problem-solving abilities will get you noticed by the higher ups, and could win you more responsibilities. As much as you'll relish your new rockstar status at work, however, you'll want to be careful not to overdo it — turning into a workaholic is a surefire way to make yourself miserable. Luckily, though, Star Sign Style noted you'll find new ways to manage your time in 2019 that make the day to day less of a grind.

As your career goes, so go your finances. Stability on the job front means you've got a decent amount of disposable income headed your way in 2019 according to Astrosage. That HGTV-inspired home renovation you've been dreaming about forever? This could be the year to finally get it started.

If your New Year's resolution involves developing a healthier lifestyle, 2019 should be a promising year. Astrostyle explained that it's a good time to try out new exercises and new foods, so why not sign up for that spin class you've been meaning to go to, or test out that recipe you've been drooling over on Pinterest? It could do wonders for your well-being, especially since Indastro noted that as a Cancer, you're naturally prone to getting stressed out. You might also consider making a resolution to learn a new skill, as you'll be better able to stick to it this year according to Karma Weather.

When it comes to romance, things are also looking very good. Those of you who start out single in 2019 may not finish it that way. This year will be all about meeting new people, according to Astrofame— potentially including the love of your life. If you're already committed, you and your partner are predicted to grow even closer throughout the year, and by the end of it you may even be contemplating making a huge choice together... could those be wedding bells I hear? However your relationship unfolds, Astroyogi noted that your decision-making is on point in 2019, so just go with your gut.

While your year looks like a great one overall, you should note, "Mercury retrogrades briefly in your sign late in July," according to The Dark Pixie Astrology, and this will likely cause you some headaches. Toward the end of the year, it may cause your kids to act out and become more needy and demanding. Luckily, the phase won't last too long before things settle down.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.