Earlier this month, Cardi B announced she had broken up with her husband Offset, with whom she shares a 5-month-old daughter, Kulture. Offset has publicly made it clear that he wants to get back together with his wife — but after Cardi's followers criticized him for going too far with one particular grand gesture in an attempt to get her back, Cardi B asked fans to stop attacking Offset.

On Saturday night, Cardi B performed a headlining set at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, according to Billboard. In the middle of her performance, a crew ran onstage, wheeling out carts of flowers that spelled out "TAKE ME BACK CARDI," as seen in multiple videos that surfaced online. Once the flowers were in place, Offset strutted on stage with a bouquet of flowers.

As soon as Cardi noticed her husband onstage, she took a few steps away from him. Offset told Cardi he loved her into the microphone, and asked for her back, but she didn't respond in the way he was hoping. A visibly uncomfortable Cardi put her microphone down and began talking to Offset privately, in front of the crowd. Whoever was in the tech booth caught on, and eventually cut Offset's microphone and even dimmed the stage lights. But whoever was emceeing the evening was not quite so wise, as he encouraged the audience to "make some noise!" and the like during Offset and Cardi's conversation.

Warning: The following video contains language which some may find offensive. Please watch at your own discretion.

Many concertgoers tweeted about the awkward moment, praising Cardi for her class. "She was mad. she kicked him out and 30 seconds after she came back with a big smile like a boss and killed this gig," one person wrote on Twitter. However, comments like those aren't the only ones Cardi noticed after her show wrapped up Saturday night. In a series of two Instagram videos, she thanked her fans for supporting her, but urged them to stop attacking Offset. In the first video — in which Cardi still appears to be wearing her outfit from the concert — she said:

Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better, 'cause at the end of the day that's still family. Unfortunately we going through things, and it's not private, it became public. And I just want things to die down. I just need time so we can see eye to eye. I can't predict the future, I don't know. But the whole coming at my baby father bullsh*t — that doesn't make me feel any better.

And in a second video, taken in bed, in which she's still wearing her makeup, earrings, and hairdo from the concert, Cardi explained that her defense of Offset does not mean she plans to get back together with him.

"I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him, I just don’t like that bashing online thing,” Cardi said. Even though she doesn't want to be with Offset anymore, she explained that she wouldn't want Offset to have to go through the sad feelings that would accompany "millions of people ... bashing him each day."

Cardi also noted that Offset's love for their daughter is unmatched — another reason Cardi's fans should still support him. “God could give me and bring me the most perfect, glamorous, fabulous man,” Cardi added in the second video. “That perfect, glamorous, fabulous, perfect man is not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child.”

The Rolling Loud concert was not the first time Offset has publicly tried to reconcile with Cardi. On Dec. 9, he tweeted, "F*CK YALL I MISS CARDI." That came just days after Summer Bunni apologized for allegedly sleeping with Offset shortly before Kulture was born, TMZ reported. Hopefully Cardi's fans heard her message loud and clear, and will treat Offset as the father of Cardi's daughter, and not just as a man who may have wronged her.