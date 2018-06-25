On Monday, TMZ dropped some serious news about Cardi B and her partner, Offset: They had actually married in secret last year. Naturally, fans of the hip-hop artists were totally shocked by this report. But was it true? Well, Cardi B has officially confirmed her marriage to Offset, and Twitter is officially freaking out.

The pregnant star took to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm her marriage status, as reported by E! News. "There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" Cardi B wrote. "Getting married was one of those moments!"

