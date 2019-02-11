Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been through its fair share of ups and downs recently, but it sure seems things are going well between the two right now. On Sunday night, in fact, Cardi B and Offset walked the Grammys red carpet together, yup together, and fans were thrown for a bit of a loop.

That's because, back in December, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that she and Offset were separating, according to Rolling Stone. In a lengthy video, that has since been deleted, Cardi explained that the split at the time was amicable, but that they somehow "grew out of love."

"So everybody been bugging me and everything," Cardi said two months ago, as Rolling Stone reported. "And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. And we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners and you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time."

She added that it was "nobody’s fault," but went on to say that they were "not together anymore."

Since then, both Cardi and Offset — who share an adorable daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, according to Heavy — have spoken about their relationship woes with the press. Most recently, Cardi revealed in a Harper’s Bazaar interview that she had refused to go to marriage counseling with Offset after he had apparently "begged" her to see a therapist with him to work through their troubles.

"I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” she told Harper's Bazaar in a January interview. "He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind."

So with all that said, fans were a little confused to see them together, seemingly as a couple again, at the Grammys.

"Oh, they’re back ON?" one person tweeted. "I thought they broke up???" commented on a photo of them on Instagram.

Besides being totally shocked by their supposed rekindling, Twitter also couldn't stop talking about Cardi B and Offset's, um, passionate smooch on the red carpet. In a video of the moment shared on Twitter, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was seen touching tongues with Offset. It was an interesting moment, for sure, but it seemed to make it clear to the world that they're back at it and working on their relationship.

Before the Grammys, though, neither Cardi B nor Offset had announced whether they had gotten back together. Page Six reported in December that Offset had been trying to win Cardi back, one attempt reportedly included showing up to her hotel and with three Birkin bags for her to pick from.

Of course, whenever they did decide to reunite, that's their business to share when the feel is right, but their debut on Sunday certainly had many people saying "wait, what?"