In the age of #MeToo, celebrities and regular people alike have been encouraged to come forward with their experiences of sexual harassment and sexual assault, particularly in the workplace. Because unfortunately, it happens more often than the average person might realize. As for the latest high-profile person to share their story? In a candid interview about #MeToo, Cardi B revealed she was sexually assaulted during a magazine photoshoot.

On Wednesday, a clip from an upcoming episode of WE tv's Untold Stories of Hip Hop dropped, just one day ahead of its Sept. 26 air date. And in it, Cardi B is seen recounting how she was sexually assaulted during a magazine shoot, according to People.

The rapper didn't hold back when describing the incident, stating, according to The Sun: “I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his dick out."

Cardi B went on to tell host Angie Martinez, “I was so f—ing mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy.' I was like, ‘[You’re] f—ing bugging. You know what? I’m out.'"

If this disgusting display wasn't enough, it got worse. When Cardi B told the magazine's owner about the incident, they didn't handle it appropriately. “You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’" Cardi told Martinez, according to Complex.

The mom-of-one also brought up how this kind of behavior is all too common, explaining, according to Complex: "When I see the Me Too movement — there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bullsh*t sh*t. It happens, really, every day."

This isn't the first time Cardi B has hinted at the sexual harassment that women face behind-the-scenes in her industry. In a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, for instance, the rapper hinted at this very instance when she pointed out that women in Hip-Hop don't have the same freedom to share their stories.

"When I was trying to be a [music video] vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their dicks out," she told the publication, according to iHeartRadio. "I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter."

Cardi B also criticized conservative journalist Stephanie Hamill after she insinuated she was hurting the #MeToo movement.

"If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested?" she replied to the initial tweet. "I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks."

It goes without saying Cardi B deserves recognition for speaking out on such an important subject, especially since it could inspire others to share their stories. I commend her efforts for continuing to draw awareness this issue, including by sharing her personal story.