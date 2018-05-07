It's no surprise that motherhood has an impact on your sleep cycle. You're told practically from birth that good sleep goes out the window with a baby. But what you may not have been told is how you'll sleep during pregnancy. Aside from being kept up by acid reflux and endless discomfort, the sleep that you do get may be a bit, well, odd. Recently, expectant mother Cardi B that she is having "crazy" pregnancy dreams and she's not the only one. There's actually a scientific reason why pregnant women have dreams that are a bit out of the ordinary.

Cardi B, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Offset this July, according to Us Magazine, tweeted on Saturday that there is on aspect of pregnancy that she isn't too fond of: the overly vivid dreams she has while sleeping. "Ok soooo one thing I don’t like about pregnancy is these weird, crazy, spooky dreams I be having," she tweeted. "I hate them. I be waking up in the middle of the night out my naps. Is the weirdest thing."

One of her three million followers tweeted back, explaining that she had realistic dreams of another kind... "I used to have vivid sex dreams when i was pregnant," the fan wrote.

To which the rapper responded, "I be having a lot of those too. Everything is too vivid. Sex dreams, nightmares, good dreams."

And so many of Cardi B's followers on Twitter could relate:

"I dreamt that I pulled my baby out of my vagine [sic] and washed her...dressed her played with her and then re-inserted her until delivery. She's 22 now and I still be tripping," one person wrote.

Another fan said: "Yesss!! You are not lying! I hated my pregnancy dreams. I used to be afraid to go to sleep at night cause they would feel so real."

And another said: "I've been there twice lol I really b thinking it was me n the baby dreams combined u know."

One fan said they think their dreams were tied to what they had been eating: "I had weird dreams too I used to get chased by pizza because it gave me heart burn."

One fan said she actually enjoys the dreams (which doesn't seem like a popular opinion): "Im 24 weeks and the dreams are surreal. But its one of my fave parts about the journey."

Pregnant women commonly report vivid dreams, both good and bad, and here are a few potential reasons why, according to Baby Center. The site lists common changes during pregnancy, such as vivid dreams, nightmares, anxiety-based dreams, intense dreams, increased memory of dreams, and more frequent dreaming. These changes are potentially the result of the numerous physical, emotional, and mental changes that a person goes through during pregnancy. And, like many pregnancy phenomena, Cardi B's "weird" and sometimes "spooky" dreams may be the result of hormonal fluctuations — the hormone progesterone in particular, according to Baby Center.

There's also a reason why pregnant women seem to be more capable of remembering their dreams after waking up. While the majority of dreams are a mystery to the dreamers, pregnant women have the unique benefit (if you can even call it that) of frequently waking up throughout the night, either to use the restroom, because of anxiety, or to change positions due to discomfort. These frequent sleep disturbances often catch them mid-dream, according to Parents, allowing them to remember what they may otherwise not have.

Cardi B first announced her pregnancy in early April while performing on Saturday Night Live. She didn't break the news immediately, preferring instead to keep it under wraps for the sake of privacy. E! News reported that she wrote a message saying as much on her Instagram Stories, although it has since been deleted. "This is why I did not wanted to say nothing. People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing," the post reportedly said.

Along with sharing the news of her baby on SNL, she also shared that she would be putting performing on pause to prepare for her coming addition:

So I just wanted to make this a little clear and everything. Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while. Shortie keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a b*tch barely can breathe! I want to thank y’all for understanding. I’ll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything.

Following a seriously impressive Coachella performance — where she moved in ways that I couldn't even before getting pregnant— Cardi B has been busy preparing for her bundle of joy. I have a feeling that she won't regret her decision to stay off stage and rest, especially if she isn't getting much sleep.

I wish I could say that the sleep issues would improve after she has the baby, but that would be a violation of the Journalist's Creed — and a flat out lie.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.