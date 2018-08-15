Ask any new mom and they'll tell you: not only are newborn babies exhausting to care for, but their energy levels don't always match up with mom's. In fact, Cardi B struggling to get baby Kulture to sleep in this first glimpse of her newborn shared on Tuesday is pretty much every new mom. But, hey, it gets easier — right?

The past few years have been a bit of a whirlwind for Cardi B. In October of 2017, she became engaged to Offset after the Migos rapper proposed to her in the Wells Fargo Center at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert. Then, in June 2018, Cardi B confirmed that she and Offset had gotten secretly married back in September. And finally, on July 10, Cardi B gave birth to the couple's first child: Kulture Kiara Cephus.

Since giving birth, Cardi B has been careful to not really show her daughter off on social media. It's totally understandable and not really surprising. If you wanted to be private about your wedding, it makes sense that you'd also be pretty protective when it comes to showing images of your first, newborn child.

Fans, though, have finally caught their first glimpse of baby Kulture: her itty bitty feet. In a recent Instagram Story, Cardi B showed off her 5-week-old baby girl's adorable little toes with a caption every new mom can relate to.

"I got home at 8:30 a.m. from my flight she been up this whole time! I fed her twice and bath her she ain’t with it," Cardi wrote on her Instagram Story, a video of her speaking to baby Kulture.

It's clear, though, that Cardi B is taking advantage of all the new time she has to bond with her daughter. Originally, Cardi B planned to go on Bruno Mars' 24k Magic World Tour in September. In February, after featuring Cardi B in "Finesse," Bruno Mars announced new tour dates with the rapper listed as a special guest.

However, Cardi B ended up canceling the tour, writing on Twitter, "I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing."

Nobody can blame a new mom for realizing they aren't ready to leave their baby and it's clear that fans were supportive of Cardi's decision. One fan wrote, "you were literally performing while pregnant and most artists take time off?! I support this mama. go ghost, idc. you deserve the time!..."

Another added, "Never apologize for putting your family first. You’re doing the right thing."

Even though Cardi B hasn't posted full faced photos of baby Kulture, she has been providing fans with updates. Back in July, Cardi similarly reflected on Kulture's sleep schedules when she (somewhat) jokingly tweeted, "When parents say 'if you wake the baby up YOU PUTTING HER BACK TO SLEEP!' I feel that."

Earlier in August, Cardi also joked about her daughter bearing similarities to her, tweeting, "Minutes after my daughter was born she was sticking out her middle finger and she stay doing it now all the time She Soo disrespectful wonder where she got it from ?"

It's really nice to see a new mom being able to enjoy time off with their baby with fans supporting her. It would've been easy for people to get upset over cancelled tour dates, but clearly moms have each other's backs no matter what.

But even as she struggles to keep up with Kulture's sleep schedule (or lack thereof), Cardi B made it clear that she's still on her grind. When one Twitter user tweeted about how much moms have to give up, with Cardi cancelling her tour dates while Offset went on his like nothing happened, Cardi responded with, "Just cause I’m not on your doesnt mean I’m working ;)I’m working harder then ever and you will see soon !"

Whether it's more cute glimpses like the one on Cardi B's Instagram or just funny stories, fans are clearly loving all of the updates on baby Kulture. And they're definitely looking forward to Cardi B releasing whatever new project she's hinting at.