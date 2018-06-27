As fans are well-aware, Cardi B and Offset are expecting their first child together — and currently, the "Bodak Yellow" singer is in the final stretch of her pregnancy. To celebrate the impending birth of their baby girl, the rappers did what most first-time parents would: They hosted a baby shower. And this was no ordinary affair. Far from it. In fact, Cardi B's baby shower looked seriously glam and pretty in pink, judging by Offset's Instagram Story,

TMZ reported the theme of the shower, which was held late Tuesday night, was "Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale." As you can see by Offset's series of video clips and photos, there was a dance floor — where the mom-to-be, clad in a white dress, could be seen busting some serious moves — a library filled with baby books, and even a "Bardi Baby Bodega," which was stocked with baby gear, drinks, and dessert. Naturally, the flowers and decorations were all some hue of pink, confirming again the singers' first child will be a baby girl. (She first confirmed her baby's sex on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in May, People reported, after referring to her child as "she" while at the Met Gala.) Take a look through the photos, below, to get the full effect of the glamorous baby shower.

Here's the expecting mama getting her groove on while her husband, Offset, captures it on video.

And here's a peek at what appears to be a floral-decorated cake, next to a pink giraffe made entirely of flowers.

Here, you can see part of a giant archway covered in red, pink, and white flowers.

Here, you can see the view looking into the super-cute "Bardi Baby Bodega."

Along with a glance at some of the yummy treats, drinks, and baby items inside.

To be honest, this looks a lot more fun than sitting around playing silly baby shower games. Not to mention, the glam decorations are simply amazing — and I'm totally loving that baby book library.

If you've lost track, Cardi B's due date is reportedly the first week of July, according to The Cut. so it's really getting down to the wire now, guys! She's getting so close, in fact, that the singer had to sit out the 2018 BET Awards this past Sunday — even though she ended up winning the best female hip hop artist award and the viewers' choice award, Time reported. "I'm sorry I couldn't attend the BET Awards this year, but you know I'm really, really, close to my deadline," Cardi B said in a video posted Monday on Twitter. "I want to say thank you to my fans for voting for me for the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award. I love you, Bardi gang, gang, gang, gang, gang, gang."

After weeks of baby rumors began in February, Cardi B officially revealed her pregnancy while performing "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live in April, Billboard reported. "I never really wanted to reveal that I had a baby; I just wanted to hide it to the end. I could have gotten away with it, if it wasn't for the meddling paparazzi," she told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I was just scared of what people would think and say. I was just freaking out. But I was like, well why not? Why not present it in a beautiful, clean way?"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

And just two days ago, the mom-to-be confirmed rumors that she and Offset have been secretly married since last year, E! Online reported. "There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" Cardi B wrote. "Getting married was one of those moments!" The singer explained that they woke up one September morning and decided to get married. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!" Cardi B explained.

Now that the Cardi B's epic baby shower is over, the singer can focus all of her energy on the big countdown until Baby Bardi's arrival. That, and she can work on assembly all of that baby furniture ... If she and Offset haven't already. I can't wait until she introduces us to her baby girl!