From the moment she revealed her pregnancy, mid-performance on Saturday Night Live, to her announcement on Twitter when her bump grew big enough to block her view of her nether regions, Cardi B has done pregnancy her own unique way. She hasn't allowed her pregnancy to stop her from twerking on the Coachella stage or film music videos for her new album, let alone tame her extravagant style. In honor of the fierce, outspoken new mother, we've gathered Cardi's most awe-inspiring pregnancy looks. If you're in need of some inspiration to style your bump, look no further. Just remember, unlike most pregnant women, she's working with a stylist and a slew of designers eager to dress her.

Cardi's stylist, Kollin Carter, relied on a variety of techniques to hide her growing belly before she revealed her pregnancy in April, Vogue reported. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, separate outfits for the red carpet and opening set used tutus and corsets to take attention away from Cardi's belly. At the Grammys, it was a puffy white number that hid her stomach, and at New York Fashion Week, a trench coat that featured a big knot near her waist. On his plans for the duration of Cardi's pregnancy, Carter told Vogue, "She's still going to be Cardi, but she's just going to be Cardi with a baby bump." Amen.