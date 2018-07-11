Cardi B's Best Pregnancy Looks Show That She Was Solidly Glam The Entire 9 Months
From the moment she revealed her pregnancy, mid-performance on Saturday Night Live, to her announcement on Twitter when her bump grew big enough to block her view of her nether regions, Cardi B has done pregnancy her own unique way. She hasn't allowed her pregnancy to stop her from twerking on the Coachella stage or film music videos for her new album, let alone tame her extravagant style. In honor of the fierce, outspoken new mother, we've gathered Cardi's most awe-inspiring pregnancy looks. If you're in need of some inspiration to style your bump, look no further. Just remember, unlike most pregnant women, she's working with a stylist and a slew of designers eager to dress her.
Cardi's stylist, Kollin Carter, relied on a variety of techniques to hide her growing belly before she revealed her pregnancy in April, Vogue reported. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, separate outfits for the red carpet and opening set used tutus and corsets to take attention away from Cardi's belly. At the Grammys, it was a puffy white number that hid her stomach, and at New York Fashion Week, a trench coat that featured a big knot near her waist. On his plans for the duration of Cardi's pregnancy, Carter told Vogue, "She's still going to be Cardi, but she's just going to be Cardi with a baby bump." Amen.
1The Met Gala
Cardi mastered the art of the dramatic entrance at this year's Met Gala. The "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme inspired many guests to don halos and other garments evocative of religious symbols, and Cardi was no different. The mom-to-be proudly showed off her belly in a jewel-encrusted Moschino gown and headpiece by Jeremy Scott, Vogue reported.
2Coachella
Cardi B told Ellen on the comedian's talk show that when she took the stage at Coachella and showed off her dance moves, including the pelvis-heavy one pictured above, she was mimicking how she got pregnant. And apparently she did so in style: The Cut reported that her all-white outfit was inspired by the style of the '90s girl band TLC.
3'Rolling Stone'
A growing baby bump doesn't mean a matronly wardrobe for Cardi B. She posed for the July cover of Rolling Stone magazine with her husband, Migos rapper Offset, in an incredible black cloak.
4Another 'Rolling Stone' Look
Cardi shared this behind-the-scenes shot on her Instagram from her Rolling Stone cover shoot, too. She revealed that she'd be featured on the cover in June after it was leaked, saying, "I guess it was too much to ask to wait until the official July release of our @rollingstone cover!" Look at those sparkles.
5On Set
Cardi posted this picture on Instagram with the caption, "Throwback ;5 months preggoo." I mean, that peplum is pretty intense, especially for pregnancy.
6'Saturday Night Live'
The now famous dress that Cardi B wore for her big pregnancy reveal on Saturday Night Live back in April was designed by Christian Siriano, Bravo reported. Cardi was first pictured in the dress in a tight shot that only showed her face and upper body, but when it panned out to show her entire body, the audience started screaming and it became clear what was going on.
7Latin Billboard Awards
Back in April, Cardi B joined rapper Ozuna at the Latin Billboard awards to give a performance of their song "La Modela," which Billboard reported was the first performance of the song featured on live TV. Popsugar reported that the pink sequin-sleeved dress Cardi wore was by Tom Ford.
8iHeartRadio Music Awards
While the red tulle Christian Siriano dress Cardi B wore to the iHeartRadio awards in March covered any baby bump she may have had, Cardi was definitely pregnant and in fact "very much showing at the time," according to Vogue. Cardi told her stylist Kollin Carter about the pregnancy in January, and tasked him with hiding her growing belly during public appearances until she revealed the pregnancy to the public in April, Vogue reported.
9Grammys
Pregnancy rumors first started circulating back in February when Cardi stunned in this voluminous white number at the 60th annual Grammy awards. Fans speculated that the figure-hiding dress was concealing a baby bump, E! News reported. She still looked super glam.
10Music Choice Radio
Cardi wore this shirt dress ensemble while promoting her album Invasion of Privacy this April, just two days after she announced her pregnancy, People reported.
11iHeartRadio Awards
Cardi opened the 2018 iHeartRadio music awards in March with a performance in this stunning tutu peplum and leather jacket combo by Moschino, Vogue reported.
12'Rolling Stone'
In another shot from her Rolling Stone feature, Cardi posed in a sheer, feathery gown with father-to-be Offset.
13'The Ellen Degeneres Show'
When Cardi visited Ellen in April following her pregnancy announcement, she wore red from head to toe. She revealed on the episode that she let "her dude" name the baby, but that she'd wait and let him reveal the name.
14Rainbow Mama
Cardi complemented the simple white dress adorning her bump with not only rainbow pumps, but matching rainbow hair in an Instagram post. So cute.
15Flower Power
Just one day after her show stopping Met Gala look, Cardi stepped out in this over-the-top floral coat straight from the Moschino spring/summer 2018 runway, Hello Giggles reported.
16NY Fashion Week
Cardi B attended a series of New York Fashion Week shows this past winter, causing The New York Times to declare that she'd "won" fashion week. At the Alexander Wang show, she was even seated next to Anna Wintour, fashion's most iconic editor, according to The New York Times.
17Newspaper Coat
Cardi wore this fur ensemble to the Jeremy Scott show, according to The New York Times. Cardi told her stylist about her pregnancy in January, Vogue reported, so she would have been pregnant in the above picture, taken in February. Obviously hiding it well while looking mega glam.