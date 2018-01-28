Cardi B’s Grammys Red Carpet Look Is So Extra & Twitter Is Loving It

There are few people in entertainment today who make me smile so consistently as Cardi B, who never ceases to be exactly herself, even on music's biggest night. Cardi B's Grammys red carpet look is so extra and Twitter is loving it. My new mantra is to live every day like I am Cardi B at the Grammys. Being interviewed by Giuliana Rancic, the first thing Cardi said was that she was feeling butterflies in her stomach and in her vagina. I am obsessed. She was also wearing a "look," which everybody on Twitter had a lot of opinions about.

Cardi B is nominated for her first Grammy awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Bodak Yellow." If you're not humming "these is red bottom, these is money shoes," in your head right now, I don't know how to help you. Cardi is an extremely big deal right now. "Bodak Yellow" spent three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, a record length of time for a female solo rapper. Oh yeah, and she's from the Bronx, which is very clear within moments of her opening her mouth. Not only were people on Twitter obsessed with her interview, they were obsessed with figuring out what she looked like in that enormous white dress.

